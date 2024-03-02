Leslie Davis Says ‘Rock the Block’ Win Was ‘Stolen’ From Her & Lyndsay Lamb

HGTV’s “Rock the Block” season 5 is right around the corner, with the premiere episode airing on Monday, March 4, at 9 p.m. Eastern. The new series is set to feature four teams who have competed in, and lost, previous seasons of the show, each hoping for a chance of redemption.

The four returning teams are “Rock the Block” season 3’s Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (originally from “Bargain Block”) and Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (“Unsellable Houses”), as well as “Rock the Block” season 4’s Page Turner and Mitch Glew (“Fix My Flip”) and Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (“Renovation Island” and “Battle on the Beach”).

In a March 1 teaser for the new season, posted on the HGTV YouTube channel, the teams were asked to reflect on their original seasons, and Leslie was quick to share, “Last time we were on ‘Rock the Block’ the win was stolen from us,” with Lyndsay adding, “It took us months to recover from it.”

‘Rock the Block’ Teams Reflect on Their Past Losses

Play

Lyndsay and Leslie’s comments were likely made in jest, as they were very gracious about their season 3 loss to “Married to Real Estate” stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson when their season of “Rock the Block” originally aired, with Lyndsay writing in the caption of a March 2022 Instagram post, “We feel so lucky to have gotten to complete this season against 3 other amazing teams! We might not have won, but I think with all the skills we learned and the friendships we have made, we can still call this a victory!”

Despite missing out on the victory their season, Lyndsay and Leslie walked away with one weekly win, the Main Bedroom, which is more than their co-stars Keith and Evan can say, as the “Bargain Block” couple didn’t win a single challenge all season.

“It really did hurt to lose everything,” Keith shared in HGTV’s March 1 video, with Evan adding, “Hopefully we win something because last time that was really embarrassing, to not win a single thing.”

The other teams were also given a chance to reflect on their original season performances, with Page saying, “Last season you can see my evolution. Or demise.”

“You want to hear your name being called, and when they weren’t I took it really hard,” Sarah shared, with Bryan joking that he and Sarah were the winners, they just mispronounced their names as “Michel and Anthony”.

Now, all four teams are looking ahead to the new competition. “So season 3? We don’t talk about it. That’s in the past. Season 5? Now? It’s about redemption and it’s about us winning,” Leslie added in the video.

What to Expect From the ‘Rock the Block’ Premiere?

The first episode of the series will see all four teams meeting up at the Treasure Island, Florida block where the competition is set to take place. All four teams will be assigned their homes along the water, and given their first challenge — to design and bring to life the kitchen and dining room areas of their homes.

HGTV previously announced the guest judges for this season of “Rock the Block”, and for the first episode, season 3 champions Egypt and Mike will be returning to judge the first spaces being worked on. This will make for a reunion between Egypt and Mike, Keith and Evan, and Lyndsay and Leslie, who all worked against one another on season 3.

READ NEXT: Erin Napier Almost Passed Out On Set of ‘Home Town’