Jenny & Dave Marrs Tease ‘Near & Dear’ Project on ‘Home Town Takeover’

Jenny and Dave Marrs continue their mission to revitalize Fort Morgan, Colorado in the upcoming third episode of “Home Town Takeover.” In a sneak peek on Instagram, the HGTV couple surprise the town’s “mama and papa” Arnold and Houefa with a home makeover.

“You are Fort Morgan. You are the welcoming committee,” Dave tells them in the clip. Jenny adds, “And that’s what’s important in any town, to have families like yours that take people in and let them in and let them feel welcome.”

The “Fixer to Fabulous” hosts have teamed up with Ben and Erin Napier for season 2 of “Home Town Takeover,” focusing on the residential and small business projects. This will be the third house renovation of the season.

“One of our absolute favorite families! ❤️,” Jenny commented on the post.

As Dave reveals in the preview, they can relate to family.

“Arnold and Houefa’s story is so near and dear to our heart because we also have five kids so we empathize with them,” he explains in the video. “They have a lot going on and we’re going to make this space super functional for them and their family and all the people that they bring into their home.”

The Marrs Mercantile owners rose to fame renovating homes around their community of Bentonville, Arkansas. They live on a farm with their children – twins Nathan and Ben, 12, Sylvie, 11, Charlotte, 8, and Luke, 3.

Dave & Jenny Marrs ‘Revamp’ a Local Bowling Alley

Dave and Jenny are transforming more than just Arnold and Houefa’s home this week. The pair renovate a local business in every episode.

“The Marrs hope to bring out the fun side of Fort Morgan, Colo., by revamping the local bowling alley,” according to the episode description. “Ben and Erin are inspired by the area’s unique geography to create a one-of-a-kind space to help draw in the locals and visitors.”

They are getting a little help from “Building Roots” stars Ben and Cristi Dozier.

“What an honor it was to play a small role in checking in on a special family’s home project, a local community park landscape project, and of all things, a bowling alley project,” the Colorado residents teased on Instagram. “Cristi’s grandma, MamaChris, was an avid bowler and a bowling alley manager in Alabama during Cristi’s childhood. Some of our fondest memories then, and still today with our family, are at the bowling alley.”

The “Rock the Block” alum have already completed four projects this season. They renovated the homes of the high school football coach and the owner of a horse therapy ranch. The couple also transformed a local cafe and ice cream shop.

The ‘Home Town Takeover’ Hosts Will Complete 18 Renovations This Season

The “Home Town Takeover” stars will complete “18 renovation projects across homes, local businesses and public spaces,” HGTV announced in a press release. Along the way they will be joined by a star-studded lineup of experts, which has already included Molly Yeh, Jonathan Knight and Ty Pennington.

The season got off to a strong start. The network announced the premiere garnered more than four million viewers.

“HGTV fans clearly love watching the Napiers and the Marrs come together with Food Network and HGTV all-star guest experts to give Fort Morgan a boost,” HGTV’s Head of Content Loren Ruch said in a press release. “‘Home Town Takeover’ embodies the power of community – we are stronger when we band together to achieve a common goal, which makes for compelling storytelling.”

