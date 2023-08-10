Mina Starsiak Hawk Says Ending HGTV Show Feels ‘Like a Divorce’

HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk announced that her hit series “Good Bones” will be coming to an end with its 8th season, which premieres Tuesday, August 15, at 9 p.m. Eastern. The news comes just over one month after Starsiak Hawk began teasing “a lot of changes” in her life on social media, causing fans to speculate some kind of “Good Bones” update may be on the horizon.

In the August 8 episode of her “Mina AF” podcast where she announced the end of her and her co-host/mother Karen E. Laine’s series, Starsiak Hawk described the final few weeks of filming her show knowing she and her crew would not be coming back together for another season, and how the whole process of ending her show felt “like a divorce”.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Apologized For On-Set Behavior

When it came to letting her production crew and renovation team know about the show ending, Starsiak Hawk tried at first to hold onto the past, saying, “I threw everything against the wall to see what would stick to try to keep the team together just for the idea of keeping the team together.”

The “Good Bones” host then paused and realized her priorities were to keep herself and her family happy and healthy, and that she wouldn’t be able to keep her entire crew together once the show ended. While this relieved some of her worries, Starsiak Hawk still described feelings of guilt and worry that she admittedly put on her own shoulders as she filmed her 8th and final season of “Good Bones”.

“I just became a version of myself that I really didn’t like,” Starsiak Hawk shared, “When you feel like you’re fighting for your life [as I had felt during this time], it’s not the best version of anyone. And there was actually a point a few weeks ago where I pulled the two head people of my production team aside and said ‘You know, there’s all kinds of stuff, we don’t need to get into the weeds, but what I want to do is tell you guys that I’m sorry. I want to take responsibility because for the last however long I have not been the person that I want to be.”

Starsiak Hawk added that one of her production team members gave her the advice that, “People only remember how it ended. They only remember the last two weeks, so it’s so important to finish strong.”

This advice helped Starsiak Hawk adjust her mindset going into the final stretch of production and have the strong finish that she was hoping to have to close her “Good Bones” chapter on after nearly a decade of filming the show.

Karen E. Laine is Ready to Say Goodbye to ‘Good Bones’

Laine has let her daughter handle the announcement of “Good Bones” ending on HGTV, however she did share a promo for the farewell season in an August 8 Instagram post, and chimed into the comment section to share her thoughts on the end of the series and what the future may hold for her and Starsiak Hawk.

After one fan commented, “I’m so sad that this will be the last season, although I understand the reasoning,” Laine responded to write, “we never know what the future holds”, adding in another comment that she “means that one person’s perspective on their future does not control other people’s perspectives about the future”.

Another fan commented, “I wish you would do a gardening show… pretty please???” and Laine expressed interest, responding, “from your lips to HGTVs ears”.

