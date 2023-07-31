Mina Starsiak Hawk Takes a Stand on Social Media

HGTV host Mina Starsiak Hawk has been through some life changes recently, and one change has been her taking a stand over her social media.

The “Good Bones” host shared a July 31 Instagram story that included a screen recording of her direct messages with one of her followers. The follower had responded to a prior post of hers with the message, “U look sloppy”. Starsiak Hawk resisted replying directly to them in the private chat, opting instead to make her response public. The screen recording shows Starsiak Hawk going into the options of her chat and blocking that user from following her anymore.

“Refreshing way to start my week 👌🏼” Starsiak Hawk wrote in the story, “I would NEVER block [people] in the past. But there’s just not room for this kinda ish in my life, so if you can’t act kind… buhbye.”

Starsiak Hawk is not the first HGTV host to go public about blocking a user this week, as Erin Napier from “Home Town” did the same after one user’s comments on her July 29 post.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Closed on Her Lake House

Although Starsiak Hawk began her Monday blocking out negativity that was coming her way, the “Rock the Block” alumna also had some positive news to share with her followers. The next slide in her Story showed Mina and her husband, Steve Hawk, going for a walk.

“We closed on our lake house today,” Mina said, with Steve asking back, “We what? Oh, yeah, yeah, I just didn’t hear what you said.”

Through laughs, Mina clarifying that “Neither of us are awake yet,” but that the married couple is very excited for this next adventure.

Starsiak Hawk first announced to fans that she had purchased a new lake house in a July 11 Instagram post, when she asked if any of her followers would be interested in a “Good Bones Takes the Lake” spin-off as she spruced up the property. Although HGTV has not officially ordered or announced the spin-off, fans flooded Starsiak Hawk’s post with support for the new project, and tagged the network in hopes that they would get to watch the lake house renovation unfold on screens.

Regardless of whether or not HGTV will bring cameras to Starsiak Hawk’s new lake house, she has already started buying furniture for the new space. She has also gone into “freak-out mode” over the new project, saying in a July 27 Instagram story “It’s gonna be good. This is all part of my process. I always freak out and then it’s fine.”

When Does ‘Good Bones’ Return to HGTV?

Whether or not Starsiak Hawk is able to land a “Takes the Lake” spin-off, she will be returning to screens soon in the flagship “Good Bones” series alongside her mother Karen E. Laine.

HGTV revealed in a July 18 Press Release that season eight of “Good Bones” is set to premiere on the network on Tuesday, August 15, at 9 p.m. Eastern time. The new season is even more of a family affair than in the past, as HGTV shared that Starsiak Hawk will be working on projects for her younger siblings Kelsy and Tad during the new season’s 10-episode run.

READ NEXT: HGTV Reveals Future of ‘Bargain Block’

