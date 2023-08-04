Jenny & Dave Marrs Welcome 2 New Additions to Family

The Marrs family grew, again. HGTV stars Jenny and Dave Marrs recently returned home to Bentonville, Arkansas after spending multiple weeks traveling across Europe with their five children, twin sons Ben and Nathan, 13, daughters Sylvie, 11, and Charlotte, 9, and son Luke, 4, and the family was pleased to learn that they’d be returning home to two baby calves that were born during their time away.

“I sort of love jet lag. Wide awake at 5 am,” Jenny wrote in an August 4 Instagram Story, “Dave and I are working on an upcoming project and the kids drove up to let us know there’s a new baby cow!!!”

Jenny’s next Story slides included photos and video clips of the new calves, one black and one brown (or as the family says, “red”), exploring their new home on the Marrs family farm.

Jenny Marrs Said the Flight Home Was Their ‘Smoothest’

The Marrs family has experienced their own set of ups and downs while traveling across Europe, which began on their flight out of the United States, when one of their bags didn’t make it on their initial plane, as Jenny confirmed in a July 1 Instagram post.

In describing their trip back home in an August 4 post, Jenny noted that that bag is still nowhere to be seen, writing, “We made it home yesterday and had the smoothest travel day. Flights were on time and calm, luggage arrived without issue (we still have a bag floating around the globe somewhere from our flight out😆) and the flight attendants gave us several compliments on how great the kids were on the flights. […] There’s nothing like travel to stretch, grow and challenge us.”

Another challenge that came out of the Marrs family’s travel was one of Jenny and Dave’s latest renovation projects. The “Fixer to Fabulous” duo’s family trip was for both business and pleasure, as the Marrs family used some of their time in Italy to work on renovating an Italian villa for one of their friends, which will be featured in an upcoming spin-off series, “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”, which is set to premiere on HGTV in 2024, alongside season five of their flagship series.

“I feel wholly inspired and refreshed to tackle all of the projects we have on the horizon,” Jenny added in her August 4 caption, “This fall will be jam-packed and I’m deeply grateful for the time we had together to breathe, rest, and explore.”

The Marrses Are Growing New Crops at Their Family Farm

Jenny and Dave Marrs have used part of their family’s land to grow blueberries for years now, with each harvest culminating in a Berry Fest event, where they invite the public to come, pick blueberries, enjoy live music and local vendors, and most importantly raise money for orphaned children across the world in Zimbabwe. While the 2023 Berry Fest went off with only one hitch (a rainstorm in the days leading up to the event washed away much of the couple’s crop, however there were still plenty of berries to go around), Jenny’s August 4 Instagram Story shows the family farm is growing more than just blueberries.

“The grapes are growing!” Jenny wrote, showing off rows upon rows of growing grapevines, adding in the next slide, “Sand plums are ready to make jam!” alongside a photo of the small red fruit hanging from a tree branch.

