2 ‘Rock the Block’ Houses Remain Unsold After Months on Market

HGTV’s “Rock the Block” season four took place north of Denver in Berthoud, Colorado, seeing four teams of HGTV stars compete to renovate nearly identical homes nestled in the southeast edge of the Rocky Mountains with an equal $250,000 budget. While the season ended with a winner being chosen in April 2023, two of the finished homes remain unsold nearly three months after hitting the market.

Read below to find out which two of these multi-million dollar homes were successfully sold and which two are still waiting for the right buyer to come along.

2 ‘Rock the Block’ Homes Sold for Over $3 Million

The first “Rock the Block” season four home to sell was that of husband and wife duo Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, from “Renovation Island” and “Battle on the Beach”. According to the home’s Zillow listing, the Baeumler’s “Aspen Chalet” abode hit the market on May 12, 2023, for

$3,450,000, and is currently pending a sale from July 7 for the asking price.

On July 13, days after the “Aspen Chalet” sold, the homeowners decided to lower the listing prices of the three remaining homes. This decision appeared to work out for the home that was brought to life by “Fix My Flip” stars Page Turner and Mitch Glew. Their “Alpine Chic” home’s price cut from $3,350,000 to $3,250,000 was purchased for this new asking price within two weeks of the change, and just like the Baeumler’s it is currently listed as “pending sale” on Zillow.

The “Rock the Block” finale saw “Luxe for Less” stars Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle take home the top prize on season four with a final home value of $2,850,000. The construction company behind the houses, Landmark Homes, added finishing touches that raised all four finishing values, however, leaving Michel and Anthony’s “Mountain Modern” home listed at the lowest value, $3,150,000, when it hit the market on May 12, but by July this price was lowered back down to $2,995,000, where it currently sits.

The other “Rock the Block” house remaining unsold belongs to “Farmhouse Fixer” stars Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin, whose “Modern Farmhouse” was listed at $3,250,000 in May and dropped down to $3,150,000 in July. Just like Michel and Anthony, Jonathan and Kristina’s home is currently still up for sale and available to purchase.

Landmark Homes Held a ‘Block Party’ to Tour the ‘Rock the Block’ Houses

To celebrate this season of “Rock the Block” and attract potential buyers to tour the four houses, Landmark Homes hosted an “Ultimate Block Party” event in the cul-de-sac where the competition took place on May 27.

Per the Landmark Homes Instagram page, the event included behind-the-scenes looks at the “Rock the Block” homes, tours of each of the finished buildings, and a Q&A with some of the construction teams who brought the four team’s visions to life. The event also featured multiple food trucks and prize giveaways. Fans shared many photos and videos from the event, with one user sharing a photo in front of the famous “Rock the Block” street sign.

