HGTV Gives Update on Future of ‘Good Bones’

HGTV has decided, and “Good Bones”, hosted by mother-daughter duo Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, has been given a premiere date for its upcoming eighth season.

The network announced in a July 18 Press Release that “Good Bones” will be returning on Tuesday, August 15, at 9 p.m. Eastern time, and that the new season would have 10 hour-long episodes. The new season is set to include projects for Starsiak Hawk’s younger siblings, Kelsy and Tad, as Starsiak Hawk helps them reimagine their homes. The season will also feature plenty of new renovation projects that fans have come to expect from the show, including a premiere episode duplex renovation, in which Starsiak Hawk will convert the attic to a rental unit to help the homeowners turn a profit.

Will Karen E. Laine Appear in the New ‘Good Bones’ Season?

With the announcement of the new season, many fans wondered what Laine’s involvement would be. In 2019, Laine retired from Two Chicks and a Hammer, the home renovation company that she and her daughter started together around 2007, however it was confirmed at the time that she would still appear in “Good Bones”. While Laine is less involved in the actual renovation process (including demolitions and new construction), she has continued to appear on the series to present DIY projects and contribute to the renovated homes’ designs.

After Laine shared the season eight premiere date news on her Instagram in a July 18 post, fans took to her comment section to ask if she would be involved.

When one fan commented to ask, “Will we get to see you in season 8. I have missed you. You are so fun”, Laine responded, “I will absolutely be in season 8!”

Another user asked, “👏 Are you going to film you remodeling your house in NC?” Laine replied, “I’m heading there next week, and I will post some updates”, however it remains unclear if this North Carolina home will be featured on “Good Bones”.

Laine’s post included a photo of her with two dogs, her daughter Kelsy’s Goldendoodle Ted and her toy poodle Adelle. When one user commented to ask if Adelle would be on the new season of “Good Bones” at all, Laine responded, “I get to see the final version of the show at the same time you do, so I don’t know how much Adelle will show up. I can say that she is almost always with me and gets filmed a lot, but I don’t know what gets edited out.”

Will There Be Another ‘Good Bones’ Spin-Off?

Starsiak Hawk and Laine both branched off last year with their own solo spin-offs, “Good Bones: Risky Business” and “Good Bones: Better Yard”, respectively, but now Starsiak Hawk is pitching another spin-off idea to HGTV. In a July 11 Instagram post, Starsiak Hawk revealed that she and her husband Steve Hawk had purchased a lake house, and asked fans what they thought about filming their lake house renovation for a potential “Good Bones Takes The Lake” special.

Many fans were thrilled by the idea, even tagging the official HGTV account in the comment section to bring the network’s attention to Starsiak Hawk’s idea, with one fan writing, “YESSS! these are [my] favorite styles of shows. A 6-8 episode show of re-doing 1 home! GIVE IT TO US!”

READ NEXT: Hilary Farr Explains Social Media Absence