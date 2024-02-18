Mina Starsiak Hawk Gives Update on New HGTV Show

Just before announcing the end of her show “Good Bones”, HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk pitched a new series to the network surrounding the renovation of her and her husband Steve Hawk’s new lake house. While the series started filming in the Fall of 2023, Starsiak Hawk shared in the new year that her future with the network is uncertain. Now, in a February 17 Instagram story, Starsiak Hawk gave another update about her new show as a part of a Q&A.

“The run down: HGTV filmed the renovation of the main level of the house for a two episode special. The Reno and filming are done but we don’t have an air date. We are currently renovating the lower level off OFF camera and will show you progress as we go! We won’t move to the lake house, just be there whenever the kinds aren’t in school 🤍 This is the wall jack and I removed….” Starsiak Hawk wrote alongside a time-lapse video of her hard at work on the renovation.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Quote About Relationships Breaking Alongside Photo of Her Mother Karen E. Laine

Starsiak Hawk opened up more about her time with the network in another one of her Q&A responses.

When one user asked the “Good Bones” star “What’s the best advice you’ve received?” Starsiak Hawk shared a photo of her and her mother Karen E. Laine laying on the ground and looking up at the camera together with her response.

“When the show was starting we were told: ‘TV is weird. And it can change people and break relationships and do awful things if you let it. So if you can remember, the people who love you don’t love YOU… they love the version of you we (the TV ppl) have shown them. And the people who hate you and say nasty things, they don’t hate you, they hate the version of you we’ve shown them…..'” Starsiak Hawk wrote, adding, “‘…So if you can remember that none of this has anything to do with YOU, you’ll be alright.’

“Point being, stay humble. There are no special snowflakes. We’re all replaceable,” Starsiak Hawk said, finishing her answer.

Mina Starsiak Hawk & Karen E. Laine Have Had a Tough Year

Starsiak Hawk and Laine have spoken out about the tough times they’ve had in their relationship over the past year. As “Good Bones” was coming to an end, Starsiak Hawk shared in August 2023 that the pair were not on good terms in an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast.

“My mom and I aren’t in a great place. My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place. My brother William and I are in a kind-of-like-nonexistent place. It’s complicated without even being complicated. We don’t really engage much and the last engagement wasn’t super-positive, and that was maybe a year ago,” Starsiak Hawk shared at the time.

The tensions continued into the Fall and Winter, with Starsiak Hawk giving further updates around the holidays, describing how she and her husband had some difficulties navigating whether or not they would maintain certain extended family traditions they’ve always upheld, or opt to spend the holidays alone with their children Jack and Charlie instead.

“I did end up going to all of the family celebrations. I think because after Thanksgiving I adjusted my mindset to ‘I can’t control any of this. I’ve said my piece. People know where I stand, and me being angst-full or upset or stressed out at this point is really affecting nobody but me,'” Starsiak said of her family Christmas celebrations.

READ NEXT: David Bromstad Reveals Future of ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ After Finale