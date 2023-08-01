HGTV Star Signs With Major Talent Agency

HGTV has been known to produce many stars over the years, allowing hosts like Chip and Johanna Gaines to grow their platform to the point of starting their own television network Magnolia, to “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott becoming a household name and appearing on shows including “Saturday Night Live” and “Dancing With the Stars”.

Now, another HGTV host could be aiming for a similar shot at stardom, as “No Demo Reno”‘s Jenn Todryk has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA), according to Deadline on July 31. Todryk will be represented by UTA “in all areas”, according to the outlet.

In addition to her design and renovation work on HGTV, Todryk is also a published author, having spun the popularity of her blog, The Rambling Redhead, into a book titled, “Whine: 50 Perfect Wines to Pair with Your Child’s Rotten Behavior”, in 2017.

Jenn Todryk Reacts to Latest Career News

Todryk took to her Instagram Story on August 1 to share the good news with her followers.

“Excited and grateful for what’s to come and for what has already happened! 🥰” Todryk wrote in her Story alongside a link to the Deadline announcement.

Todryk is in good company at UTA, as the agency represents artists from a variety of fields, including actors Johnny Depp, Harrison Ford, and Charlize Theron, comedians Ali Wong, Chelsea Handler, and Kenan Thompson, and speakers including Malala Yousafzai, Josh Peck, and Issa Rae.

In another Story slide, Todryk shared a screenshot of the article, highlighting that “No Demo Reno” was “among the top 3 non-news/sports cable programs” for a certain viewership demographic, writing, “That can’t happen without YOU. So crazy and I am so so SO thankful for those of you who take the time to watch ‘No Demo Reno’ 🙏🏼 ❤️ bring on September 🥳”.

When Does ‘No Demo Reno’ Return to HGTV?

Deadline reported that season 3 of “No Demo Reno” is expected to premiere on HGTV in September 2023. Season two of the show finished airing in September 2022, so fans have been waiting a full year for the new crop of episodes.

HGTV officially renewed the series in a November 2022 press release, announcing an order of 12 new episodes for the series, which is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area.

“Watching the energy and positivity that Jenn brings to all aspects of her life in ‘No Demo Reno’ is like a breath of fresh air,” one HGTV executive said of the host, “Her passion is palpable, and her unique design vision gives our home-obsessed audience new and different ways to approach renovation. More great ideas are in store for millions of her fans with this large episode order.”

While her own series hasn’t aired new episodes on the network in some time, Todryk has popped up in other series in the meantime. In March 2023, she joined forces with fellow redheaded renovator Mina Starsiak Hawk (“Good Bones”) as the guest judges for “Rock the Block” season four’s “Living Room Face-Off”, where they awarded a weekly win to Mitch Glew and Page Turner from “Fix My Flip”.

