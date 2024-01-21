‘Bargain Block’ Star Shea Hicks-Whitfield Says Her Toddler Has Officially ‘Beat Cancer’

Detroit realtor and HGTV star Shea Hicks-Whitfield has begun 2024 with the best news possible. On January 20, she and her husband, Terry Whitfield, announced via social media that their 18-month-old son Beau just received his first clean bill of health since he was born.

“Beau BEAT cancer,” they captioned a photo of their smiling toddler.

Hicks-Whitfield, who stars as Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum’s beloved realtor on “Bargain Block,” shared with her Instagram followers in September 2022 that shortly after Beau’s birth — on July 29, 2022 — he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH).

While the couple has shared lots of adorable photos of their baby boy since his birth, they’ve provided only a handful of updates on his health. So, some fans were surprised to learn he’s been fighting cancer and is now officially in remission.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shea Hicks-Whitfield’s Son Was Diagnosed With Cancer at Five Days Old

In addition to the primary photo Hicks-Whitfield and her husband posted of Beau on Instagram and Facebook, they shared multiple newborn pics and photos of him at doctors’ appointments throughout his cancer journey. They also shared a photo of a certificate given to Beau, signed by his doctor and several nurses from the hematology and oncology clinic.

The certificate read, “Congratulations, Beau! You are in remission! We are so proud of you.”

When Hicks-Whitfield first shared little Beau’s diagnosis with fans on September 30, 2022, she wrote on Instagram, “Five days into our parenting experience, we received the news that no parent wants to hear: Beau was born with a rare form of cancer. Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH) is a rare form of cancer that impacts 300-400 children per year, and our rainbow baby was officially in that exclusive group.”

According to Dana Farber Cancer Center, LCH occurs when a child has too many Langerhans cells, which are usually in the skin to help fight infection and destroy foreign substances in the body.

In July 2023, Hicks-Whitfield told her local Metro Parent magazine that the first sign something was amiss with Beau was a small scrape on his skin right after he was born. Baby Beau had his first biopsy at three days old and two days later, the results showed it was cancer.

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital says treatment for childhood LCH is different for each child but can include surgery and chemotherapy. Sometimes, children improve without interventions, but a team of specialists is typically required to monitor the disease.

When Beau was six months old, Hicks-Whitfield updated her followers on her “Lil’ Warrior.”

“He’s experienced, and overcame, more in 6 months than any newborn should have to,” she shared. “Cancer diagnosis, biopsies, x-rays, ultrasounds, and too many blood-draws to count. We’re blessed that he’s overcoming, and our Sun continues to prove himself to be a force, this world will have to reckon with. You can’t have a testimony without a test.”

Many Fans Were Surprised to Learn Shea Hicks-Whitfield’s Baby Boy Was Fighting Cancer

Within hours of Hicks-Whitfield’s celebratory post, nearly 2,000 followers had left comments, including some of her HGTV colleagues.

Egypt Sherrod of “Married to Real Estate” wrote, “Oh my praise Jesus❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌”

Noel Gatts of “What’s Wrong With That House?” added, “Sweet boy! You’re all CHAMPS!”

Bynum, who loves serving as a bonus uncle to Beau along with Thomas, left five red heart emoji on the post, too.

Though everyone who commented was thrilled to hear about Beau being in remission, a huge number were shocked to learn that he had cancer in the first place, having missed Hicks-Whitfield’s occasional posts about his health.

For instance, one person commented, “Whaat? I’m so glad to hear that but didn’t know he had been sick! I can’t imagine what you’ve been through! 💗💗💗”

Another follower wrote, “I had no idea either. Then again, I don’t know you personally, I’m just a big fan of the show. So thankful your baby boy is safe and healthy 💕”

Someone else chimed in with, “Say what?? 😮 Cancer?? That precious little boy?? Ooo, I cannot believe it! 😮Thank God he is safe now!! Cancer is a terrible thing to go through… You must have been through Hell and back! OMG!! Praying 🙏 to God to keep him safe and healthy! 🙏🙏😇❤️”

Hicks-Whitfield responded to several people’s comments, in which she called Beau “my little Fighter” and shared that she’d cried “soooo many tears of joy!”