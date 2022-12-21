Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Had Big Plans With HGTV Before His Death

Before his shocking death by suicide on December 13, 2022, beloved dancer and media personality Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was poised to become one of HGTV‘s newest and most famous hosts in 2023. According to Deadline, he and his wife, Allison Holker, who hosted “Design Star: Next Gen” for the network in 2021, were working on multiple HGTV projects, which are now up in the air. Here’s what you need to know:

tWitch & Allison Holker Were to Begin Filming With HGTV in January 2023

Fans and famous friends were shellshocked by the news broke that Boss had died by suicide at age 40. After rising to fame on “So You Think You Can Dance,” he caught the attention of Ellen DeGeneres, who took lessons from him and, in 2014, invited him onto her talk show to be a guest DJ. The accomplished dancer and music lover later became a permanent fixture on the series and a beloved sidekick for the comedian. Boss was promoted to co-executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2020, and the talk show ended its run in May 2022.

Boss had not publicly announced his plans following the show’s end, but HGTV has now confirmed that he and Holker, whom he appeared alongside as a celebrity judge on “Design Star: Next Gen,” were working on two shows with the network.

According to Deadline, the couple was about to go into production on a special series in which they would oversee the construction of a full-sized Malibu Barbie Dream House. The show was likely meant to coincide with the July 2023 release of Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell.

In 2019, HGTV had enormous success with its limited series “A Very Brady Renovation,” and this project was meant to follow in its footsteps. The network found a house in Santa Clarita, California, for the renovation project, with Boss and Holker scheduled to begin filming in January.

In addition, the couple was busy developing a second show called “Living the Dream” in which they would help first-time buyers find a home. It’s not clear if either project will move forward without Boss.

An HGTV spokesperson told Deadline, “We are taking the time to consider different scenarios. But for now, our primary focus remains on wishing our best to Allison and the entire Boss family during this difficult time.”

The couple, who were married in December 2013, had amassed a huge social media following for their frequent, fun dances that they choreographed and performed at home in Los Angeles, often with their three kids making cameos. Their last Instagram dance, in front of their Christmas tree, was posted on December 11.

HGTV Stars Have Been Stunned By tWitch’s Death

Play

Video Video related to stephen ‘twitch’ boss had big plans with hgtv before his death 2022-12-21T12:22:15-05:00

Fans and celebrities, including multiple HGTV stars, have expressed their sadness over Boss’ death. On December 14, HGTV’s Instagram account posted a photo of Boss with the message, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. Our hearts go out to his wife, Allison, his children, and his extended family.”

“Rock the Block” host Ty Pennington wrote, “Absolutely devastating.”

“So so heartbreaking,” wrote “A Storied Style” host Grace Mitchell. “My heart goes out to Allison and their family. Hurting with them.”

“Home Town” star Ben Napier replied, “Devastated. Such an unbelievably kind and generous guy.”

He and his wife Erin Napier got to know Boss and Holker when the couple appeared as guests on the “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” holiday special late last year.

On December 14, Erin shared a photo of Boss in her Instagram stories and wrote, “I spent an afternoon with him filming Ben’s Workshop and I was so impressed with he and Allison’s easy kindness and playfulness with the precious kids we filmed with that day at @thesocialclublaurel. He radiated joy and genuine caring. This is so shocking. God bless their family. We are just so deeply sorry, @allisonholker.”

In an exchange with a fan on Twitter about the loss, Erin also wrote, “And decorating the Christmas tree together he was gushing about his love for Allison. I can’t comprehend this.”