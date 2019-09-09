‘A Very Brady Renovation’ Cast on HGTV: Who Is in the Special Show?

A Very Brady Renovation is coming to HGTV on Monday, September 9 at 9/8c. The four-part special is led by HGTV stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, and reunites all 6 of the actors who played the siblings on the hit television show The Brady Bunch.

The HGTV special, airing in four episodes, is a unique reunion for the cast, who concluded filming of the beloved show 45 years ago. Not only will fans get to see the on-camera family back together again, but they will also get to watch them as they work to recreate the sets where so much of their show was filmed, as a functional interior of the house that was long ago filmed as the Brady homes exterior.

The official synopsis for the premiere episode, entitled “Honey, We’re Home!: Extended Episode,” reads “‘The Brady Bunch” actors have an emotional reunion at their famous TV home before beginning demolition; Jonathan and Drew Scott team up with Maureen McCormick and Susan Olsen to renovate the heart of the home; extended episode.”

Ahead of the A Very Brady Renovation premiere, were here to help you get familiar with the actors who played the Brady Bunch siblings, and where they are today:

Christopher Knight

Christopher Knight played Peter Brady on the show. According to Variety, Knight recently announced the launch of a new production venture with Former Prodigy Media. Of the professional development, Knight said “I am elated about this new venture. It was only a matter of time before I expanded my business interests into TV and film production.”

Mike Lookinland

Mike Lookinland played the Brady’s youngest brother, Bobby, on The Brady Bunch. He and his wife, Kelly Wermuth, have two children together. His last acting credit on his IMDb profile is for “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star,” on which he appeared as himself in 2003.

Maureen McCormick

Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia Brady, continued acting after The Brady Bunch concluded. McCormick appeared as a celebrity contestant on Dancing With the Stars in 2016, but was eliminated in week 7.

McCormick spoke to House Beautiful about her experience reuniting with her co-stars for A Very Brady Renovation; she said “We shared so much of our lives together for five years. It’s been a long time since the show went off the air, and it’s crazy how you kind of just fall back into relationships. It was so comfortable and the most fun, gratifying project to be involved in.”

Susan Olsen

Susan Olsen played the youngest Brady, Cindy. Though she quit the acting industry, Olsen currently has her own radio show.

In an interview with Fox News, Olsen spoke highly about the renovation that came out of the HGTV special:

“They performed a miracle. And it’s something that would have satisfied the 9-year-old me. As a little girl, I was always interested in architecture…. They contacted us and said they wanted us to be involved with the process… But they did the impossible – they recreated that set. And it looks exactly like the same house. People will get to see how that happens in the show — the decisions that were made, the construction that was going on. And all of us were experts designated to different rooms.”

She also revealed that she faced backlash for admitting that she voted for Donald Trump in the 106 Presidential Election.

Eve Plumb

Eve Plumb, best known as Jan Brady, told E! Online that although the show is an HGTV home renovation special, it was also a significant reunion for the group, who were last together all at once about 15 years ago. She said “You know, we’re all grown-up now, obviously, and we all get along like real people. And HGTV just offered us an extended family reunion.”

Barry Williams

After his time as Greg Brady ended, Barry Williams continued acting. His most recent role, according to his IMDb profile, was as “Marsh Man” in Flea. He is also currently in pre-production to play Mayor Winfield on Hardliner.