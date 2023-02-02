Ty Pennington Goes Behind the Scenes in New ‘Rock the Block’ Sneak Peek

Ty Pennington is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming season of “Rock the Block” in HGTV’s latest sneak peek. He is once again hosting the competition series when it returns on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

After giving himself a quick pep talk in the bathroom, Pennington teases the new season. “It’s big this year,” he says in the clip. “We’re in Colorado. Everything is going up: the elevation, the price and of course, the drama.”

This season’s drama will be supplied by four new teams of HGTV stars – Bryan and Sarah Baeumler of “Renovation Island”; Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle of “Luxe for Less”; Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin of “Farmhouse Fixer”; and Page Turner and Mitch Glew of “Fix My Flip.” Each duo will have $250,000 and six weeks to transform one of four identical houses in Berthoud, Colorado in hopes of earning the highest appraisal value, according to a press release. With Pennington’s promise of higher prices, the 5,000-square-foot properties were originally valued at $1.9 million, HGTV revealed in a press release.

At the end of the clip, Pennington adds, “Here’s what you can expect: crying, laughing and more crying. I forgot, too, renovation. That’s going to be huge.”

‘Rock the Block’ Teams Are Competitive in BTS Promo

Whether HGTV newcomers or longtime stars of the network, the season 4 contestants on “Rock the Block” are showing off their competitive side in the behind-the-scenes video.

As Turner confidently declares in the clip, “We are coming with 40 years worth of building and selling experience. Don’t sleep on us.”

Meanwhile, the promo catches the Baumlers poking fun at each other. Flipping over Sarah’s paint deck away from the colored swatches, Bryan jokes, “This is Sarah’s real paint deck.”

He then asks, “Which shade of white should I go with?”

Their wall color is of no consequence to Glew. When the sneak peek cuts back to him, the contractor declares, “Paint colors aren’t going to win this contest.”

“Luxe for Less” may be a new series, but its stars feel up to the competition.

“We are not intimidated by the other teams,” Boyd says in the clip. “We think they’re talented. We respect all of those guys.”

“We’re just winners, period,” Elle interjects, to which Boyd concurs, “Period.”

HGTV catches Crestin and Knight as they come to terms with how badly they want to take the top spot.

“We want to win,” Crestin says in the clip. “But we also just want to be nice humans.”

The New Kids on the Block singer does not seem to agree. He says, “I want to-” when his teammate interjects, “You want to win? You want to take them down?”

The Street Will Be Named After the Winning Team

In “Rock the Block” tradition, the winning duo will have the street named in their honor. HGTV announced in a press release that they would also earn “bragging rights” and have a donation made to Turn Up! Fight Hunger on their behalf.

“Everything about this season of ‘Rock the Block’ is huge: the homes, the budgets, even the scenery, is massive,” HGTV’s Head of Content, Loren Ruch, said in a press release. “And for the first time, the houses are situated in a cul-de-sac, so the teams have a clear view of each other’s homes throughout the competition. The gloves are off and we can’t wait to see how these immensely talented experts bring their astonishing designs to life.”

