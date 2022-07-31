Hunter Moore Now: The ‘Most Hated Man on The Internet’ Today

Hunter Moore is the former revenge porn provocateur whose rise and downfall are chronicled in the new Netflix documentary series, “The Most Hated Man on the Internet.”

Moore ran an infamous “revenge porn” website called “Is Anyone Up?”, which launched in the early 2010s and ran for 16 months, according to Marie Claire.

The series launched in July 2022. “Determined to remove her daughter’s photos from a revenge porn website, a persistent mother launches an online crusade to shut down its cruel founder,” the Netflix summary reads.

Moore was indicted for hacking. However, according to Marie Claire, he was sentenced to two years and six months in prison in 2015, after pleading guilty to reduced charges. Today, the website no longer exists. Read the sentencing document from federal court here.

Moore today is on Twitter; his Twitter page says he lives in Miami, Florida. His Twitter page hawks his book, which was published in 2018 and is available on Amazon. He also weighs in on the Netflix series and other current issues.

Just got done with interview talking about isanyoneup and the Netflix documentary go watch it if you want to https://t.co/JPJiz8Swa4 pic.twitter.com/3dWE37NRmS — Hunter Moore (@_iamhuntermoore) July 30, 2022

As recently as 2017, he was out of prison and said to be making music and writing a book, according to Substream Magazine. Marie Claire reports that Moore refused to appear in the Netflix series.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Moore, Who Is 36 Today, Says He Has Grown & Changed

Play

Hunter More – THE MOST HATED MAN ON THE INTERNET – Live Q&A – RDAP DAN Hunter More – THE MOST HATED MAN ON THE INTERNET – Live Q&A – RDAP DAN Hunter Moore is the man who created "IsAnyoneUp.com". Hunter was labeled as the "Revenge Porn King" due to the nature of his website. Ultimately Hunter Moore was shut down by the FBI. Hunter plead guilty to aggravated identity theft… 2022-07-30T11:31:11Z

In an interview he gave in July 2022 to RDAP Dan, Moore said, “First of all, you have to understand I was a 20-year old kid having the time of his life. It’s easy to look back now especially when we’re in this ultra sensitive, like woke era, where literally anything seems like the end of the world.”

He said “culturally, we were completely different” when he started the site 13 years ago. He said he is 36 years old now, and he has obviously “grown and obviously changed.”

You can watch the more than 1 hour long Q and A with Moore here.

Have you watched yet? What do you think? pic.twitter.com/73JM0rWgHl — Hunter Moore (@_iamhuntermoore) July 27, 2022

In 2012, the Village Voice wrote an article called, “Hunter Moore Makes a Living Screwing You.” The article says of Moore’s website,

Hunter Moore is the unrepentant founder of Is Anyone Up, a virtual grudge slingshot of a website that gleefully publishes ‘revenge porn’ photos—cell-phone nudes submitted by exes, embittered friends, malicious hackers, and other ne’er-do-well degenerates—posted alongside each unsuspecting subject’s full name, social-media profile, and city of residence.

The Netflix documentary contains interviews with women and a man who were featured on Moore’s then “revenge porn” website, “Is Anyone Up?”

“There I was topless, multiple photos,” one woman says in the trailer. The website was about “destroying lives,” the trailer alleges, saying that Moore thought of himself as the “king of revenge porn.”

“It’s just too much fun,” he says in one clip included in the trailer. Featured in the three-part Netflix series are victims, police officers, his former girlfriend and people who helped stop his activities.

36 and counting 🚭 pic.twitter.com/VIuZYr76ng — Hunter Moore (@_iamhuntermoore) March 9, 2022

Some well-known people ended up on Moore’s site. “Over the past 16 months, the site has been a source of public humiliation for pop-punk bassists, a Maple Leafs forward, an Ultimate Frisbee champ, an American Idol finalist, and the founder of Dream Water,” the 2012 Village Voice article said.

2. Moore Was Indicted on Hacking Charges in 2013 in California

Moore was indicted in 2013. You can read the indictment in full here. The latest document on the federal court records website is from 2019 and says probation was transferred out of the Fresno, California, jurisdiction, but it doesn’t say to where.

The indictment was filed in the Central District of California against Hunter Moore and Charles Evens, otherwise known as “Gary.”

It alleges that Moore resided in Woodland, California, where he operated the website http://isanyoneup.com on which he posted, among other things, “nude or sexually explicit photos of victims submitted by other individuals without the victim’s permission for purposes of revenge.”

Evens lived in the Central District of California. Moore used online Paypal accounts in the names of Hunter Moore, Catalyst Web Services and quebella, the indictment says.

It says that seven victims, identified by only their initials in the indictment, maintained email accounts that contained nude pictures of themselves and others.

Moore and Evens were accused of engaging in a conspiracy to access a protected computer without authorization to obtain information for private financial gain, more commonly known has hacking.

The indictment accuses Evens of gaining “unauthorized access to the email accounts of hundreds of victims.. by various means, including ‘hacking’ into the victims’ accounts” where he would obtain “nude pictures, belonging to the victims and stored on the victims’ accounts.”

Play

The Most Hated Man on the Internet | Official Trailer | Netflix Who is the Most Hated Man on the Internet? From the producers of Tinder Swindler and Dont F**k with Cats, comes this shocking three-part documentary series on Hunter Moore and his website, IsAnyoneUp.com – one of the earliest and most notorious homes of revenge porn. In a lawless internet world circa 2010, unlikely allies band… 2022-07-14T15:00:00Z

Evens would “send nude pictures obtained from the victims’ accounts to defendant Moore in exchange for payment,” the indictment says. It says that Moore was aware that Evens had “obtained the nude pictures by gaining unauthorized access into the victims’ accounts” and would pay Evens.

He would “offer defendant Evens additional money to obtain unlawfully additional nude pictures, and would post the victims’ nude pictures on his website…without the victims’ authorization.”

The indictment cites multiple overt acts: That in 2011, Evens sent Moore an email discussing “how to hack emails.” That same year, Moore asked Evens to work for him and offered to pay him $200 a week using PayPal. Evens told Moore that the hacking was illegal, the indictment says.

The indictment accuses Moore of sending Evens an email stating he would like “as many as possible” referring to nude pictures obtained by hacking. Evens accessed victims’ email accounts without authorization, the complaint says. They ended up on Moore’s website.

The indictment says that in 2012, Moore sent Evens an email requesting nude pictures of “7 girls and 3 dudes.”

3. After His Release From Prison, Moore Recorded a Single Called, ‘Make the Internet Great Again’

Hoe Hoe Hoe Merry Christmas ☃️🎄 pic.twitter.com/FRQBvy0inq — Hunter Moore (@_iamhuntermoore) December 24, 2021

The Substream Magazine article from May 2017 says that Moore, after his release from prison, was “back, making EDM music and planning the release of his first book.”

The article says that Moore “recently entered a program intended to help inmates re-acclimate to the outside world” and was allowed to regain access to the Internet, where he went back on social media and recorded a single called, “Make the Internet Great Again.”

Moore has a YouTube channel, but the most recent video on it is eight years old.

In a video he called a “life advice video,” Moore captioned it, “Get rid of a random hook up who wont leave your house/ the lingerer.” The language is extremely disturbing and graphic.

Some videos contain sexual content.

According to Village Voice, he was once stabbed by a San Francisco–area woman “in the shoulder with a pen, a wound that required surgery and left a caterpillar-size scar.” That article says Moore is from Sacramento, California.

He said in that article, “People want to point the finger at me, but I didn’t f****** raid your house and take your phone,” he says. “I don’t see how I’m supposed to be sorry.”

4. Moore’s Twitter Page Today Says He Is a ‘Small Town Christian Boy’

Moore’s Twitter page says he is a “small town Christian boy.”

However, his actions caused pain to a lot of people.

Charlotte Law is the mother of Kayla Law, one of Moore’s hacking victims.

She says in a Netflix trailer that she found her daughter’s photos, including a topless photo. “It was a jolt. It was kind of shocking,” the mother said in the Netflix trailer. “And I felt like it just needs to be removed immediately.”

She said “that site was about humiliating people as much as possible.”

The man who owned it “was Hunter Moore,” she said.

5. Moore Says People Are Way Too ‘Sensitive Now’

Getting in shape and healthy 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/TgMXmKDomE — Hunter Moore (@_iamhuntermoore) January 11, 2022

On Twitter today, Moore rails about cancel culture and posts about getting healthy and the Netflix documentary.

On July 1, 2022, he tweeted, “I really want to make twitter fun again but cancel culture revolution thing and people are way to sensitive now 🤷🏻”

Village Voice described Moore’s resume this way:

high school dropout; hairstylist for a fetish-porn site (“All updos and shit—Renaissance-themed stuff”); guy who offers up “weird shit I’ll never tell” to pay his phone bill; owner of a Sacramento-based sex-party company; winner of a $250,000 retail-store sexual-harassment case that allowed him to loaf around Australia until he pissed away all but $13,000 and came back to the States.

