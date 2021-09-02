Mike Sorrentino Posts Monthly Milestone Photos of Baby Romeo

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren often give fans updates about their first-born child, Romeo on Instagram. On September 1, Mike posted three pictures that featured his son, who was on a circular, forest-themed mat. For the casual photoshoot, Romeo was dressed in a gray romper with an image of Mickey Mouse on it. In the first photo, the Sorrentinos’ first-born child smiled with his mouth open. It appears that something caught the baby’s attention in the second image. Romeo stared at the photographer with a concerned expression on his face in the final photo. Throughout all three pictures, the 3-month-old laid beside pieces of wood with “3 months” imprinted on them in white lettering.

In the caption of the post, Mike referenced that he became a father over three months ago on May 26, 2021, writing, “Happy 3 months Romeo Reign [baby emoji].”

Mike’s “Jersey Shore” co-star, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote, “Go Lil Sitch!” in the post’s comments section. Deena Cortese also took the time to comment on the post.

“Such a cutie!!!” wrote the mother-of-two, along with two red heart emojis.

Fans also seemed to appreciate the photos, as the post’s comments section was flooded with compliments.

“He is the perfect mix of you and Lauren [red heart emoji]. He is adorable [smiling face surrounded by hearts emoji],” wrote one fan.

“Baby Stitch is the cutest baby on Instagram. He makes the cutest faces. [red heart emoji],” added a different social media user.

“God he’s adorable. Such a combo of the two of u. Definitely has mamas eyes!!! [red heart emoji] [heart-eye emoji],” shared a third commenter.

Lauren Sorrentino Shared That the Couple Had Professional Photos Taken of Their Son

In an August episode of the “Here’s the Sitch with Mike & Laurens” podcast, Lauren shared that they had professional pictures taken of Romeo that have not yet been released to the public.

“I didn’t share the photos because I’m still waiting for them to be edited. Like I haven’t got them besides the proofs. I’m waiting for them to send me the final ones but it’s so crazy because we did them when he was maybe — when he was a few weeks old and now he’s over two months so he already look so different. It’s crazy,” said the mother-of-one.

Lauren & Mike Discussed Having More Children in January 2021

In a January Us Weekly interview, while Lauren was still pregnant with Romeo, the Sorrentinos shared that they would like more children. Mike stated that his wife told him that she was interested in having a second child relatively soon.

“[Lauren] is like, ‘Alright honey right after we have this first one, we’re gonna have the other one.’ I’m like, ‘Woah, woah!’ I said, ‘Honey, let’s calm down, one step at a time’ but I think she’s onto something that I would, you know, we would definitely would like around three children, I think,” said Mike.

Lauren then explained that they were interested in giving Romeo at least one sibling, as they “both grew up in big families.”

“He’s one of four, I’m one of four but it’s a lot. It’ll definitely be more than one and everyone says get the baby stage out of the way so we thought we should just keep going,” shared the 36-year-old.

