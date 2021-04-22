‘Jersey Shore’ Star Arrested For Domestic Violence

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been arrested in Los Angeles following a domestic violence incident, TMZ has reported. The 35-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star was in police custody after an arrest Thursday for felony domestic violence.

Ortiz-Magro has been on probation since last May as part of a plea deal in a prior domestic violence case that involved his ex-girlfriend, Jenn Harley.

Harley, who is the mother of Ronnie’s 3-year-old daughter, Ariana Sky, was not involved in the new incident. A source for TMZ confirmed that Harley was actually in Las Vegas when Ortiz-Magro was arrested in California. The outlet reported that the Jersey Shore veteran did have his daughter Ariana in his care at the time of the incident, but that the little girl is now with his brother as he waits for Harley to pick her up.

Ortiz-Magro’s attorney, Scott Leemon, said he will not be issuing a statement on the reality star’s behalf at this time. He told TMZ, “We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate.”

The ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Was Arrested for Domestic Violence in 2019

Ortiz-Magro’s legal troubles have been ongoing. In October, 2019 he was arrested following an altercation with Harley. At the time of the incident, the volatile couple got into an argument that escalated while they were in their L.A. rental home, according to Hollywood Life. Ortiz-Magro allegedly punched and slapped Harley during the fight, then reportedly chased her with a knife. The Jersey Shore star then locked himself and his then 18-month-old baby in a closet until police forced him out and arrested him.

Ortiz-Magro denied using a knife or threatening his ex and claimed he was trying to protect his daughter. While he was tased and arrested on a kidnapping charge, he later pled not guilty to seven charges against him, including domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, and more. He struck a plea deal in May of 2020, and later that year he was back filming Jersey Shore at a Las Vegas resort.

‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Reacted to Ronnie’s Latest Arrest

While his legal cloud hung over him, it was business a usual for Ortiz-Magro on the most recent season of Jersey Shore, which saw him planning a move back to L.A. But the latest arrest while on probation has fans are worried that the troubled reality star could follow in the footsteps of his costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and serve time in Jail.

On social media, some fans even asked The Situation to step in and help his troubled friend.

“NOOOOOOO! Say it ain’t so bro!” one follower wrote. “Damn @itsthesituation he needs you now more than ever! #JSFamilyVacation.”

Ortiz-Magro was able to avoid a jail sentence last year by agreeing to 36 months of probation in the plea deal, but this time around he may not be so lucky as to avoid jail if he’s found guilty of any charges against him.

