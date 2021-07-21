Why Some Fans Think Sammi Is Coming Back to Jersey Shore

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has been spending a lot of time at the Jersey shore, but does that mean she’s returning to the “Jersey Shore” family?

The former reality star has posted several social media photos from the beach in recent weeks as she holes up in Ocean City, New Jersey following the recent opening of her boardwalk boutique, Sweetheart Coast.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that after Sammi posted a TikTok video to promote her new shop, she “liked” a fan comment that said, “Please make a surprise on ‘Jersey Shore.’ Come back, we miss you, Sam!”

“I miss Sammi,” another fan wrote. ”Please return to Jersey Shore one time.”

Sammi Was The Only Original Jersey Shore Cast Member Not to Return for the ‘Family Vacation’ Reboot

Sammi was a star on the original “Jersey Shore” series from 2009 to 2012., and her volatile relationship with then-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was featured on the MTV reality show. The on-and-off couple split for good in 2016, according to E! News.

By the time the “Jersey Shore” reboot came around, Sammi announced she had decided to step away from the MTV reality franchise. She posted an explanation on Instagram to reveal her focus was on her work and on her relationship with her new boyfriend Christian Biscardi.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship. I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

But as the new season of “Jersey Shore” continues to film, Sammi’s “toxic” ex is not part of the filming.

TMZ reported that Ronnie would be taking some time away from filming “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” Season 5 to deal with his mental health issues following his recent domestic violence arrest. It is unclear if Ronnie’s departure from the show is permanent, but fans are holding out hope that Sammi will sneak in a cameo while he’s out of the picture.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi & Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Have Said They Rarely Talk to Sammi

While fans are hoping to see a Sammi cameo, her former co-stars have said they rarely talk to her. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi recently told In Touch that she contacted Sammi when she opened her Sweetheart Coast store on the Ocean City boardwalk in June.

“Yeah, I reached out to her about her store and I was like, ‘Good luck with your store, mama,’” Snooki, told the outlet. “But she really doesn’t talk to any of us anymore. I mean, we try and reach out, but yeah.”

And in a YouTube Q&A, Jenni “JWoww” Farley admitted she misses her former co-star and would be “all about” her returning to the show.

“I miss her!” JWoww told fans. “I don’t know where our relationship, like why — I don’t even know what to say about it. …I never had ill will and totally respect her choices in life. I just wish we still had the relationship. ..I would love to be able to have her back on the show and be able to be friends with her again and talk to her on the regular.”

But fans – and the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” – cast may be disappointed if they are hoping for Sammi to return. According to In Touch Weekly, in her new TikTok post, Sammi also “liked” a follow-up comment about “Jersey Shore” that said, “No, she’s happy without them.”

