How Scott Disick’s Ex’s Feel About His New Girl

Scott Disick grabbed a bite to eat with a former flame, and his ex-girlfriends don’t seem to be onboard. The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted having dinner with model and YouTube creator Bella Banos at Nobu in Malibu on Thursday, October 1.

Disick’s night out marks his first public date after splitting with longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie. The couple called it quits earlier this year in mid-August. Disick and Richie – daughter of singer Lionel Richie – dated for three years. The two were first spotted together in May of 2017, and while many were skeptical of the 15-year age gap, they started officially dating in September 2017.

“Sofia isn’t happy that Scott was photographed out with Bella,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are both trying to move on and do their own things, but it’s been somewhat difficult.”

On the other hand, Kourtney Kardashian – who shares three children with Disick – seems to understand her co-parent’s dating patterns. “Kourtney is sort of ignoring Scott being out with Bella, for now,” the source told Us Weekly. “She knows that sometimes he can be all over the place. But as long as he continues to still be a good dad, that’s all she cares about.” The source added that Kardashian, “feels for Sofia, because Scott put her through hell and she knows how he can be and how tough the situation can be.”

Banos Claims Disick Brought Her to the Kardashian Trip in Costa Rica in 2017

The Kardashians always go all out for their annual family vacations, so when they traveled to Costa Rica in 2017, they were excited to spend time together. Kourtney decided to invite Scott, because he’s still her kids’ dad, but the trip took a turn when the sisters discovered Disick flew a girl out to stay with him.

Banos confessed that she was Disick’s mystery girl. “Scott calls me his girl and we have said ‘I love you,’” the 24-year-old told In Touch in 2017. “Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”

Disick’s decision caused quite the commotion, and none of the family members were thrilled. Viewers saw how the events play out in a season 13 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Scott and I are living our own lives, but we’re here with our kids,” Kourtney explained in a KUWTK confessional. “We’re here to just be a family and I don’t understand why he would even think to invite somebody. It’s hurtful and disrespectful.”

Later in the episode, the family gathered for dinner, and before Disick arrived, Kourtney told her sisters, “I really don’t think I could get back together with him. My kids deserve to have somebody with better moral characteristics.” When Disick sits down at the dinner table, the family confronts him. “You shouldn’t have come on a family vacation if you can’t go four days without bringing some random girl in,” Kourtney told him. “That’s just not cool.” Disick then yelled, “So let me f*** you then, and I won’t have to do s*** like this. I’m a sex addict! I’m a f***** up, horrible sex addict.”

In a confessional later on, Disick admitted that he’s not actually a sex addict, but he didn’t know what else to say.”Saying I’m a sex addict is honestly the first thing that popped into my head, and I don’t really think it’s my actual problem,” he said. After the debacle, Kourtney banned him from family vacations for at least two years.

Sofia Richie Is Trying to Move On From Disick

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick both gave each other the official Instagram unfollow in early October, and since their breakup over the summer, the 22-year-old model is moving on. Richie has been living her single life to the fullest and hasn’t been seriously dating anyone. “Sofia is having a fun summer,” a source told People. “She stays with friends in Malibu and enjoys the beach. There have been guys around that she acted flirty with, but she doesn’t seem to be dating.”

Richie welcomed in her 22nd birthday by celebrating with friends in a tropical paradise in late August. She posted multiple Instagram photos with her A-list circle of friends, including Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou and Jenner’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel. Neither Disick nor Jenner were in attendance.

Shortly after returning home to Los Angeles, CA, Richie didn’t stay out of headlines for long. Over Labor Day Weekend, romance rumors circulated between Richie and rapper Jaden Smith after a Malibu beach day. “You know, I actually don’t look at the internet, so I didn’t see that,” he told Ryan Seacrest, Tanya Rad and Sisanie on iHeartRadio’s On-Air With Ryan Seacrest on September 11. “Me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years. We’ve been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too.” The two did briefly date in 2012 when they were both 14-years-old, so maybe the sparks will fly again.

READ NEXT: How Scott Disick’s Parents’ Passed Away