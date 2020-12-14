Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Jump to Defend the Star

Khloe Kardashian’s fans have got her back. Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson has had its ups and downs, but the two still share their two-year-old daughter True.

Thompson posted a celebratory birthday post for his now four-year-old son Prince, as seen above. Thompson posted a series of three photos with his son and added the caption, “Happy birthday Princey!!! I’m soo lucky to have you as a son papa. Your heart and soul is pure gold. Your sister is soo lucky to have a big brother like you to watch and protect her. Daddy Loves you baby boy.”

Kardashian – who recently re-followed Thompson on Instagram – commented six heart emojis. Some fans thought Kardashian was out of line commenting on a photo of Thompson’s son with another woman. Thompson shares Prince with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

One user commented, “girl bye don’t put [heart emoji] under someone’s son.” Another user added, “couldn’t just be about him … had to make it about you and True as well……” A follower chimed in writing, “khole does not come from a good place.” Another commented, “girl get off here with that you never acknowledge this little fellow but got the nerve to be commenting now. You messy.”

Kardashian’s Fans Stood by Her

Kardashian didn’t reply to any of the comments, but her fans and followers still had her back. One fan replied to a negative comment, “WHY are u so bitter? Khloe comes from a pure and good space, the hearts were fine.” Many of the other comments echoed that sentiment.

A fan replied to another negative comment, “just stop it. The child is family to her now- just stop with the negative drama and look into your life before you come on social media judging other people- enough now. There is too much going on in the World to still have us been nasty to each other.”

Another fan chimed in, “I see her posts, watch her interact with her daughter, she strives to be a GREAT WOMAN and I support anyone that works hard for their best version of themselves.REAL WOMEN FIX EACH OTHERS CROWNS.” One follower wrote, “Easy to speculate and assume , nobody knows their household and family dynamics, what I see tho is genuine sincerity from parents trying to be the best version of themselves for their children.”

Some of the Kardashians Unfollowed Thompson

Khloe Kardashian’s comment comes less than a month after she unfollowed Thompson on Instagram. The couple had rekindled their romance while spending quarantine together during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the last few months, they seemed to be officially dating, with Thompson tagging along to many Kardashian celebrations, including Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday island getaway.

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick have all unfollowed Thompson on Instagram. Thompson still follows Khloe Kardashian, but not Scott Disick, Kylie, Kendall, or Kris Jenner. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also still follow the NBA player, and he follows them back.

Khloe Kardashian may have given Thompson the follow back over the last few weeks, but the rest of her family hasn’t. The 36-year-old Good American founder is the only one of her family members to switch from unfollowing to following Thompson.

