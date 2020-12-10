This Kardashian Will Appear in a Movie

Keeping Up With the Kardashians may be coming to an end, but the Kardashians may not be off your screens for long. Kourtney Kardashian announced that she’ll be making an appearance in a new movie. Kardashian hinted that she’ll be joining her TikTok BFF Addison Rae Easterling in a remake of She’s All That, called He’s All That.

The 41-year-old Poosh founder posted an Instagram photo of herself lying on her bed with a packet of pages. She captioned the photo, “studying,” and tagged the He’s All That Instagram page. Kardashian suggested that the packet of pages could be a script.

Easterling – who stars as Padgett Sawyer in the gender-swapped remake – commented on the photo, “worrkkkkkkk” with a heart emoji. Jennifer Gibgot – the producer of both She’s All That and He’s All That – confirmed Kardashian makes an appearance. She commented, “You crushed it,” with three applauding emojis. Cast member Andrew Matarazzo echoed the sentiment writing, “My favorite scene.” Easterling agreed replying, “I was gonna say the same thing.”

Kourtney Kardashian Isn’t the Only Sister on the Big Screen

The Kardashians may be taking over the film world as well. Kim Kardashian joined the star-studded voice cast for the PAW Patrol animated movie based on the animated Nickelodeon series PAW Patrol about rescue dogs. The movie announced the cast earlier this year in mid-October.

Kardashian joins Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Yara Shahidi, Ian Armitage, Marsai Martin and Will Brisbin. The film is currently in production with all the actors, producers, and creators working remotely. PAW Patrol has a theatrical release date of August 20, 20201, according to PR Newswire.

Kardashian herself seems super excited about it, and she even mentioned that she’s wracked up some mommy points for the role. The 40-year-old SKIMS founder retweeted a story about her role and added the caption, “I’m officially cool mom now to my kids! Paw Patrol We’re On A Roll!!!” A few minutes later, she added a selfie in a studio, wearing headphones and talking into a microphone, as seen above.

Kardashian Has Sparked an Unlikely Friendship With Easterling

Over the last few months, Kardashian and Easterling have become best friends. Easterling – who has over 71 million followers on TikTok – grew in popularity this year. David Dobrik – a YouTube creator and TikTok influencer – introduced the two to one another, because Mason Disick was a huge fan of Easterling, Easterling told The Tom Ward Show in June. “We surprised Mason, because Mason liked my videos on TikTok,” she said. “I kind of just stuck around and we got really close.”

Since the two met, they have been nearly inseparable. Easterling often visits Kardashian’s home, and Kardashian makes appearances in Easterling’s viral TikTok videos. Kardashian and her close group of friends even joined Easterling for her celebratory birthday trip to New York City in October.

She’s even introduced Easterling to the rest of her family. “Yeah, they’re like really good friends to me,” Easterling said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September. “I love all of them. Don’t ask me a favorite, I can’t choose. They’re all great. I feel like everyone asks that, they’re like, ‘Who’s the best?’ And they are all so great. I feel like they’re more than what you think and they’re just so sweet and down to earth and really good people.”

