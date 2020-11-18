Khloe Kardashian Slams Her Sister on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian isn’t holding back on her Instagram comments. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently shaded her older sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of her and friend Stephanie Shepherd in a tropical destination on Tuesday, November 17. The photo was most likely taken during Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday celebration getaway. For the caption of the photo, Kardashian tagged her health and lifestyle brand, Poosh.

Khloe Kardashian commented on her sister’s post, not understanding why she tagged her brand in a bikini photo. Kardashian commented, “Wth [What the hell] does Poosh have to do with this? Oh my God I love a shameless post! I do them all the time.”

Kourtney Kardashian clapped back to her sister’s comment, saying, “Khloe Kardashian you go to Poosh [Instagram page] and find this photo (which Poosh [Instagram post] posted first) then you read the caption to see what the article is about and then go to poosh.com and read the article.” Khloe Kardashian ended the Instagram comment feud by writing, “Kourtney Kardashian fully educated and informed now.”

Fans Had Something to Say About the Back & Forth

Kardashian fans noticed the sisters commenting back and forth on Kourtney Kardashian’s post, and they didn’t stay quiet. One fan replied to Khloe Kardashian’s first comment saying, “It’s good PR baby” with the heart eyes and flame emoji. Another user replied, “let her poosh in peace.”

Even though fans commented, they weren’t strictly Team Khloe Kardashian or Team Kourtney Kardashian. “poosh is alllll about the healthy beautiful lifestyle that this photo is representing . Duh,” one user responded to Khloe Kardashian’s comment. Another user noted that the Kardashians are known for promoting and sharing their lives. “y’all KarJenners post anything and everything everyday,” a user commented.

Poosh itself commented, “Love this arm workout.” Kourtney Kardashian informed her younger sister that she tagged Poosh in the caption to encourage people to visit Poosh’s Instagram page. Poosh posted the same photo of the two earlier in the week with the caption, “Learn the top 5 moves for strong and sexy arms, no equipment necessary.”

The Sisters Are No Strangers to Instagram Backlash

After Kim Kardashian treated her family and closest friends to a birthday vacation, none of the guests were quiet about posting on social media. Kardashian herself started the tropical destination photos with a series of four steamy bikini Instagram photos on Monday, October 26, with the caption, “This is 40!” But fans weren’t thrilled about Kardashian comparing her 40-year-old body to the average 40-year-old body.

Followers flooded Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram photo with critical comments. “This is 40 with all that work done to ya,” one user commented with over 5,200 likes. “This is 40 when you’re rich*” another added. Another wrote, “40=fake everything !”

Fans also commented that they can’t relate to Kardashian’s age and body. “Am I not embarrassed that I won’t look like this at 40,” one user commented. “Of course you look like that at 40 with everything you have done,” another noted. Another joked, “Make sure you don’t lose your diamond earrings.”

One Twitter user summed up many of the comments, tweeting, “No shade but that’s what 40 looks like for someone who has indispensable funds for fitness trainers, nutritionist, personal chefs, as much cosmetic procedures wanted and high end face and body care products. I am happy for u for sure.”

