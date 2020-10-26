REPORT: Khloe Kardashian Worries About Tristan Thompson Cheating

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson appear to be back together, but it comes with some reservations for Kardashian. The two began dating in July 2016 and were together for two-and-a-half years. Kardashian and Thompson welcomed daughter True Thompson in April 2018 and continued to date until February 2019.

The 36-year-old Good American founder and the 29-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player hit a rough patch in their relationship and temporarily separated in February 2019 when Thompson hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. Since then, Thompson has been working to get Kardashian back. During quarantine, the two co-parented True together in Kardashian’s home.

While the two have reconciled, a source told E! News that Kardashian is still hesitant with Thompson’s past history. “Tristan is committed to doing things differently and not messing up,” a source told E! News on October 22. “Khloe is hopeful about their future together and has seen a big change in him.” The source added, “Obviously Khloe is hesitant and taking it very slow.”

Tristan Thompson Had to Win Back Khloe Kardashian

Although Kardashian and Thompson have rekindled their relationship flame, Thompson had to work to win her back. “Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her,” a source told E! News. “He has apologized over and over and swears he is forever changed. She resisted for a long time, but he’s slowly finding his way back in.”

The source added that during the COVID-19 quarantine the couple spent, “very special and meaningful” time together. “Tristan is committed to doing things differently and not messing up,” a source told E! News. “Khloe is hopeful about their future together and has seen a big change in him. She’s very happy that he’s around and that things have been going as well as they have.”

Thompson is still home in LA with Kardashian while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, but he will eventually return to Cleveland when the NBA season begins again, and Kardashian is worried, “everything will change,” a source told E! News. “She isn’t getting ahead of herself and is just enjoying having him around right now and all of the family time they’ve had together with True.”

Khloe Kardashian Opened up to Tristan Thompson About Her Fears

Khloe Kardashian may have forgiven Tristan Thompson, but she might not be forgetting it anytime soon. In a recent teaser trailer for season 19 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian confronts Thompson about her fears and doubts with him. “One of my fears is you’re acting like this until you get what you want and then if you do, you’re going to turn into the old Tristan again,” she tells him. The teaser also shows a split second where Kardashian and Thompson appear to be dancing together by the pool.

A source confirmed to US Weekly in early September that Kardashian has had trouble forgetting Thompson’s past behaviors. “It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again,” the source said. “But they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point. She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”

