Jordyn Woods Revisits Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods has opened up about how her scandal with Tristan Thompson has affected her over the last year. Kylie Jenner and Woods had been best friends for over seven years until the two went their separate ways after the scandal. In late February 2019, Woods hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s then boyfriend and father to her child, Tristan Thompson.

Over a year-and-a-half later, Woods revealed how the scandal affected her personally. “I remember just sitting in a very dark place,” she said on the YouTube series Now With Natalie with Natalie Manuel Lee. “I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to, but I just felt like I had no one. You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel.”

Woods also discussed that after media outlets broke the story, she immediately cut herself off from the outside world. “I deleted everything off of my phone,” she said. “I wouldn’t respond to anyone. I responded to about two people. I pushed people away that probably shouldn’t have been pushed away but I just couldn’t trust anyone. Everything in my life changed.”

She did admit that her actions had a lasting impact on multiple families. “I’m not happy that people were hurt and people had to go through what they went through,” she said. “It was a lot for everyone, my family, other families, friends, and not in a million years have I had a negative intention to do something bad to anyone I love. I wouldn’t say I’m happy something like that happened, but I’m happy I was able to become who I am today.”

Woods Is Trying to Move Forward

Even though the scandal happened in February of 2019, Woods said that she’s still trying to move past the situation. “It’s easy to beat yourself up over things that you could have done differently,” she said. “But you can’t hold on to what you could have or should have done, you just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go. It might take you a month to let it go, it might take you a year to let it go but you have to start praying to be able to let it go.”

Woods’ dad died of cancer in 2017, and she has said in the past that that was the most difficult loss. “I’ve gone through, these past three years, some of the most traumatic experiences a person can go through,” she said. “When your whole world feels like it’s crumbling down, everything you thought you knew, it’s really to be rebuilt again but much stronger.”

“A lot can happen in one year, a lot,” she added. “Over months, and losing everything I thought I knew and gaining so much knowledge, you just can only be happy. The amount of strength I’ve gained in this year alone, nothing else could have shaped me to the person I am today.”

Woods Has Given Up Pursuing Kylie Jenner’s Friendship

The two former best friends still haven’t reconciled. “Jordyn’s position now is she’s going to just let it be what it is,” a source told People in February of 2020. “She said what she had to say.”

The former bffs initially appeared to be working on their friendship. “For a long time it seemed like Kylie wasn’t sure what would happen with their friendship,” a source told People. “It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life. Kylie was devastated at first.” But Jenner eventually began to trust Woods less, so she learned to rely on a different circle of friends. “After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea,” a source told People.

A few months after the allegations in July of 2019, Woods appeared in Cosmopolitan UK‘s September cover issue where she discussed her initial intentions with Jenner. “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier,” Woods said.

Woods Has a New Love Interest

Woods made her new relationship with NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns Instagram official on September 26. Woods posted a series of three Instagram photos in a post on September 26. The couple donned matching Versace swimsuits while hugging and holding each other on the beach. Woods captioned the photo, “I found you, then I found me” with a white heart emoji.

Towns also made the relationship Instagram official two hours later. He posted a series of four photos from the same beach shot as Woods’. He wrote as a caption, “There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights” with a shooting star emoji. Woods’ mom seems onboard, as she commented, “I think I will cry again” with a heart emoji.

Woods rang in her 23rd birthday on September 23 with Towns in-tow. The couple were photographed hugging and dancing close to each other. The two also wore matching custom Chicago Bulls #23 ‘Jordyn’ Woods jerseys along with the rest of her friends and went on a few jet ski joyrides.

Towns also gifted Woods some pricey birthday gifts. “It’s just pressure…wow,” Woods captioned an Instagram story that featured an orange Hermés Birkin bag, a second orange leather Birkin, and a crystal-covered Chanel purse – totaling over $55,000. Finally, she showed off a rare signed Michael Jordan jersey that matched her “Jordyn-themed birthday” festivities. In each of those stories, Woods tagged Towns.

