How Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Got Back Together

After four years of dating on-and-off, it looks like Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together. The two welcomed daughter True Thompson in April 2018 and had focused on their co-parenting relationship. During quarantine, the two co-parented True together.

“They are together and very happy,” a source told E! News. “She’s very happy that he’s around and that things have been going as well as they have.” The source added that during quarantine, the couple “very special and meaningful” time together. “Tristan is committed to doing things differently and not messing up,” a source told E! News. “Khloe is hopeful about their future together and has seen a big change in him.”

The 36-year-old Good American founder hit a rough patch in their relationship and temporarily separated in February 2019 when Thompson hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. Since then, the 29-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player has been working to get Kardashian back.

“Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her,” a source told E! News. “He has apologized over and over and swears he is forever changed. She resisted for a long time, but he’s slowly finding his way back in.” The source added, “Obviously Khloe is hesitant and taking it very slow.”

While Thompson is home in LA with Kardashian during the COVID-19 pandemic, he will eventually return to Cleveland when the NBA season begins again, and Kardashian is worried, “everything will change,” a source told E! News. “She isn’t getting ahead of herself and is just enjoying having him around right now and all of the family time they’ve had together with True.”

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Showed PDA

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday, October 21 with a birthday special on E! During the special celebration, Kris Jenner, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian planned a surprise birthday party for the 40-year-old SKIMS founder. The family invited all of Kim Kardashian’s closest friends and family members – including Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian brought Thompson as her date to the birthday celebration. Thompson followed along Khloe Kardashian for most of the night, and the two seemed comfortable together. Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq even posted an Instagram story of him dancing.

During the party, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson took some photos together. In one photo, Thompson leans in and kisses Khloe Kardashian on the cheek. Neither Kardashian nor Thompson have posted the photo anywhere, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians camera caught the PDA act.

Kris Jenner Hinted the Two Might Be Expanding Their Family

Kris Jenner virtually appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on September 24, and when DeGeneres asked about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, Jenner gave a vague answer. “Khloe and Tristan are hanging out a lot, so maybe more with them?” DeGeneres asked Jenner.

“You never know around here,” Jenner giggled. “Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count, you never know what’s going to happen.”

Kris Jenner isn’t the only one hinting at the possibility of a new baby. “They are definitely planning their future together and can’t wait to have another baby,” a source told People. “True will be a great big sister.”

Fans have also circulated rumors that Khloe is pregnant. On one of Kardashian’s latest Instagram posts, a user wrote, “Girl, we all know this is an old pic and ur pregnant again chill please.” Another user wrote on a different recent post, “Go ahead and announce your pregnancy. Stop posting old pics. Congrats on the baby.”

