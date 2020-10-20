Who Sofia Richie Is Dating Now

Scott Disick’s ex-girlfriend didn’t wait too long before meeting other people. Sofia Richie has moved on from Disick and has begun her dating life. Richie is now dating Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton, according to Us Weekly.

“They’re trying not to make a big deal about their relationship or about how serious it is,” a source told Us Weekly. “But they are definitely seeing each other.”

The two first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted grabbing dinner on Saturday, October 17, as reported by the Daily Mail. Richie and Morton grabbed dinner at Nobu. Richie, 22-years-old, donned an all black outfit while Morton, 27-years-old, wore a tan jacket and black slacks, according to the Daily Mail.

Matthew Morton Has the LA Food Scene Down

Matthew Morton is no stranger to the food industry. His family has been in the food industry for four generations, and, “that’s definitely been an inspiration for me,” he told Toolsy in February. Morton’s dad – Peter Morton – co-founded Hard Rock Café with Isaac Tigrett in 1971.

“Walking with my dad in his restaurants and hotels was always something I enjoyed,” he told Toolsy. “Food and beverage was one of the many things I was interested in growing up.”

Morton attended New York University and studied Business Management, although he admitted to Toolsy that there’s a part of him that wishes he studied architecture and design. While at NYU, Morton confessed to Toolsy he wasn’t living the healthiest lifestyle, drinking energy drinks and, “taking a bunch of Adderall.” His friend and now business partner Conrad Sandelman brought match back from his trip to Japan.

“It was insane,” Morton told Toolsy. “I continued having matcha for the next 30 days and it completely changed the way I felt. matcha gave me energy, focus, and calmness all at the same time. I fell in love with it.”

Morton and Sandelman opened their first Cha Cha Matcha location in June 2016 and have since launched six total locations in New York City and Los Angeles. “Ultimately, I want to bring matcha to as many people as I can and fulfill our mission of serving health and happiness on a large scale,” Morton told Toolsy.

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie May Have Been Keeping in Touch Post-Breakup

Sofia Richie gave longtime boyfriend Scott Disick the unfollow on Instagram in early October, but rumors circulated that it might not have been the ending. The two were apparently still hanging out in mid-October according to OK!

“They’re still hooking up on the DL,” a source told OK! “It suits them both this way. Sofia’s still attracted to Scott, but she wanted freedom to date other people.” The source added that Disick, “was under pressure to feed into the narrative about himself and ex Kourtney [Kardashian getting back together] for the show.”

While neither Scott Disick nor Kourtney Kardashian have addressed rekindling rumors, the source claims that Disick and Richie won’t stop seeing each other anytime soon. “Scott and Sofia just can’t quit each other,” the source told OK! “They have this warped attraction that they can’t find elsewhere.” Neither Disick nor Richie have addressed these rumors and have yet to be spotted out in public together.

Scott Disick Is Moving on Too

Scott Disick was spotted with an old flame, model and YouTuber Bella Banos in early October. When Richie found out about the reunion, she wasn’t thrilled, according to Us Weekly. “Sofia isn’t happy that Scott was photographed out with Bella,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are both trying to move on and do their own things, but it’s been somewhat difficult.”

The couple called it quits earlier this year in mid-August. Disick and Richie – daughter of singer Lionel Richie – dated for three years. The two were first spotted together in May 2017, and while many were skeptical of the 15-year age gap, they started officially dating in September 2017.

Just a few days later, Disick continued to meet new people.The 37-year-old Talentless founder was spotted leaving the restaurant Catch with two blonde women on Tuesday, October 6, according to the Daily Mail. While leaving the restaurant, Disick walked to his van first, followed by the two blondes, and a male friend.

READ NEXT: UPDATE: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Relationship Status