Scott Disick Spotted out With Mystery Women

Scott Disick seems to be feeling out all his options post-breakup. The 37-year-old Talentless founder was spotted leaving the restaurant Catch with two blonde women on Tuesday, October 6, according to the DailyMail. While leaving the restaurant, Disick walked to his van first, followed by the two blondes, and a male friend.

The four were photographed while Disick donned cargo pants, a white crewneck sweatshirt, and a backwards baseball cap, in photos obtained by the DailyMail. The two women were also dressed more casually, both sporting jeans, a shirt, and a leather jacket.

Disick hasn’t publicly acknowledged the date or identified the mystery man or women. No women have come forward saying they are the mystery blondes.

Disick Was Spotted With an Old Flame

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted having dinner with model and YouTube creator Bella Banos at Nobu in Malibu on Thursday, October 1, according to Us Weekly. Disick donned an orange button down with Banos opting for a black crop top and miniskirt.

“They have hung out a few times now in the last couple weeks and have been quietly seeing each other,” an insider told E! News. “It’s been a fun distraction for Scott and he feels good to be out in the dating game again. Scott doesn’t want anything serious, but they are having fun. He likes Bella’s energy and thinks she has a great personality.”

This isn’t the first time the two have spent time together, though. Remember the mystery brunette Disick brought along to the Kardashian’s Costa Rica vacation in 2017 on Keeping Up With the Kardashians? Well, Banos confessed that was her. “Scott calls me his girl and we have said ‘I love you,’” the 24-year-old told In Touch in 2017. “Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”

While the two are having fun getting to know each other, he apparently isn’t looking for anything super serious. “He definitely won’t be committing to anyone, anytime soon,” the insider told E! News. “Scott has been in a really good place focusing on his kids and things are great between him and Kourtney and he wants to keep it this way.”

Disick’s Ex-Girlfriends Have Mixed Emotions About Him Moving On

Disick’s night out with Banos marked his first public date after splitting with longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie. The couple called it quits earlier this year in mid-August. Disick and Richie – daughter of singer Lionel Richie – dated for three years. The two were first spotted together in May 2017, and while many were skeptical of the 15-year age gap, they started officially dating in September 2017.

“Sofia isn’t happy that Scott was photographed out with Bella,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are both trying to move on and do their own things, but it’s been somewhat difficult.”

On the other hand, Kourtney Kardashian – who shares three children with Disick – seems to understand her co-parent’s dating patterns. “Kourtney is sort of ignoring Scott being out with Bella, for now,” the source told Us Weekly. “She knows that sometimes he can be all over the place. But as long as he continues to still be a good dad, that’s all she cares about.” The source added that Kardashian, “feels for Sofia, because Scott put her through hell and she knows how he can be and how tough the situation can be.”

