Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On January 9, 2022, Bob Saget died at age 65. TMZ was the first to report the news, adding that sources say Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

“The Sheriff’s Department and the fire department responded to the hotel around 4 PM ET … after hotel security had found Bob in his room. We’re told he was pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still unclear,” TMZ wrote.

Since 2018, Saget was married to Kelly Rizzo.

Here’s what you need to know about her:

1. Saget & Rizzo Married in 2018 After Meeting in 2015

In May 2018, Closer Weekly revealed that Saget and Rizzo had gotten engaged. Coincidentally, the news surfaced just days after Saget’s “Full House” co-star, John Stamos, announced he was getting married, too.

Saget and Rizzo wed in 2018, and after that, Saget turned into a self-professed “Danny Tanner.”

Oh. My. God. I spend my day cleaning and vacuuming and sanitizing everything in the house. I have become Danny Tanner. — bob saget (@bobsaget) March 19, 2020

Rizzo admitted, per Cheat Sheet, that their house “is very clean.”

The travel blogger moved from Chicago to Los Angeles to be closer to Saget, per NBC Chicago. The outlet quoted Rizzo as telling Michigan Avenue magazine, “I don’t really see him as Danny Tanner. To me he’s just Bobby, my love.”

2. Rizzo Is Saget’s Second Wife

Prior to marrying Rizzo, Saget was married to Sherri Kramer from 1982 to 1997. Together, the couple had three children– Aubrey Saget, Lara Melanie Saget, and Jennifer Belle Saget.

According to Celeb Suburb, Kramer studied law at the University of Pennsylvania and passed the bar exam in 1981. She subsequently became an attorney. The outlet added that Kramer was the writer behind the TV movie, “Bob Saget: In the Dream State.”

Kramer and Saget started dating in high school, according to Celeb Suburb, at the age of 17.

3. Rizzo Has a Streaming Series Called ‘Eat Travel Rock’

Rizzo is the brains behind “Eat Travel Rock.” According to her bio, she is the host of “Eat Travel Rock TV,” in which she “goes behind the scenes and off the cuff with master chefs, rockstars, and other creative industry heavyweights while traveling the world.”

Rizzo has been featured as a travel and lifestyle expert on EXTRA, ABC, Bravo & VH1. On Instagram, she has an impressive 138k followers.

Rizzo’s Instagram adoringly reads, “Wifey to @bobsaget.”

4. She Is 23 Years Younger Than Saget

Rizzo was born in 1979, making her 42-years-old today. According to Suggest, Rizzo was 36 and Saget was 60 when they first met.

Saget was open about his feelings on the heels of his divorce and even revealed to Closer that he never thought he’d find love again.

He’s quoted as telling the outlet, “I didn’t think I’d have a relationship again… I was kind of in that ‘just work, make people happy and take care of your kids until they’re 90’ mindset.”

He later told Closer that his daughters are huge fans of Rizzo. “My daughters love her! She’s a remarkable person, and she’s really talented. She’s got her own website and streaming series called ‘Eat Travel Rock.'”

5. They Met Through Direct Messages on Instagram

Rizzo and Saget met on Instagram. Rizzo shared information about their introduction after being asked by a fan on TikTok how the two met.

According to Cheat Sheet, Rizzo shared, “I think Bob was looking for a good midwestern gal. A Chicago gal, like myself.”

Saget reached out to someone who knew Rizzo who told him Rizzo was nice. Apparently, he DM’d her, saying, “Hey, want to come to a show of mine and then go out for some burgers and lobsters?”

Rizzo explained that she agreed to go as friends, but over time, feelings developed. “Then we got married. And now it’s been five years,” she explained on TikTok, per Cheat Sheet.