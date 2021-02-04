Wendy Williams’ Ex Kevin Hunter Has a New Job

Kevin Hunter, the ex-husband of Wendy Williams, has announced that he is taking on a new business venture. On his Instagram page, he revealed that he is opening an Italian restaurant called Loreta in Brooklyn, New York.

According to Page Six, he also posted about the news on another social media platform along with a video of the exterior.

“Time to work on MY LEGACY!!” Hunter captioned the video. “For a kid from Brownsville Brooklyn this is a dream come true. To be apart of an amazing team to create something so extraordinary. I look forward to nothing but success. Continue to thank God for the blessings.”

The restaurant’s menu is described as “exquisite high end Italian cuisine.” Page Six reported that Hunter will host a soft opening of Loreto on February 14, 2021.

Kevin Hunter Was the Executive Producer of The Wendy Williams Show

While married to Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter was not only Williams’ manager but he was also an executive producer for her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. Once they split, he lost both positions.

“Kevin Hunter is no longer an Executive Producer on the Wendy Williams Show,” a spokesperson from Debmar-Mercury told Page Six in 2019. “Debmar-Mercury wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

Almost a year later, he relaunched his book publishing company, Hunter Publishing, which was first launched in 2017. The company became officially his as a part of his divorce settlement with Williams.

“Every title that passes our printing press is a page-turning account of intense, daring, unforgettable, and heartfelt growth,” Hunter said in a press release about his company. “In launching HPG, I wanted to create a lane for authors to tell their stories in their own way.”

Authors who have released books under Hunter Publishing Group include Hot 97 personality TT Torrez, Sonia Alleyne and civil rights attorney Ray Hamlin.

Kevin Hunter’s Cheating Past Was Exposed in Wendy Williams Biopic & Documentary, Which he Wasn’t Involved in

On January 30,2021, Wendy Williams’ Lifetime biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, and its accompanying documentary What a Mess! premiered on Lifetime. In both projects, Hunter’s years of cheating were highlighted. It was revealed in the movie that Williams learned about Hunter’s cheating after the birth of their only son, Kevin Jr. His infidelity continued for years and when his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, became pregnant with their child, Williams filed for divorce. Williams has described Hunter as a serial cheater and told Insider that she was planning her exit from the marriage after she discovered he was cheating.

Hudson wasn’t the only woman Hunter cheated on Williams with. She told Insider that she knew he was cheating when she was pregnant with their only child, Kevin Jr.

“I went into the delivery room knowing in my mind, ‘I’m planning my divorce,’” she said. “Kevin was a serial cheat. He cheated when I dated him. He cheated when I married him. He cheated while I was on bed rest during the entire nine months of me being pregnant.”

During a chat with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live!, Williams explained that Hunter refused to be involved in the documentary, What A Mess!

“I don’t care what he thinks about it. No, he had no input on it because it’s my life and my truth,” she told Cohen. “I did invite him to participate in the documentary, where he could’ve said whatever he wanted to say … [but] he elected not to return Lifetime’s calls.”



