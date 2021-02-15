Wendy Williams’ Ex Kevin Hunter Confirms He & Mistress are Still Together

After having his cheating history exposed in Wendy Williams’ biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, her ex-husband Kevin Hunter confirmed that he is still in a relationship with his mistress and mother of her second child, Sharina Hudson.

On a Valentine’s Day, Hunter posted a photo of he and Hudson holding hands on Instagram.

“QUEEN & SLIM ….back @ it again!!LOL …”CELEBRATE YOUR QUEEN ELEVATE YOUR KING!,” he captioned the photo.

Under the photo of he and Hudson, Williams’ fans criticized him for his alleged infidelity throughout his marriage to Williams with Hudson.

One Instagram user commented: “The same way you get them will be the same way you LOSE THEM!! #hugefacts if this queen of yours think for a second that you cheated on your wife the entire marriage and that you won’t do it to her, she has got to be a fool! Then on top of that yall living yall best lives off of her money. Stop playing. It’s always two sides to a story but her side has played out before the world!”

Someone else wrote: “That’s the sad part, if she was your queen you would have divorced Wendy years ago. YEARS AGO. Make it make sense.”

Hunter, who first posted on Instagram on February 3 ,took his time to respond to some of these comments. One person said: “It’s good your living and enjoying your life. But the fact that you played aunty Wendy for over 10 years and then made a baby. I mean the world is gonna be giving you guys side eye as long as your [sic] with Sharina. The mess of it all.” Hunter then replied by throwing a jab at Williams’ and her relationship with their son, Kevin Jr.

“Yup…had so much respect for her that she helped SAVE her sons life when his moms couldn’t…but that’s a DIFFERENT story…real truth when I’M ready…much respect to her tho.”

Sharina Hudson is also on Instagram but her account is private.

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April 2019 after he fathered a daughter with Hudson, People reported. Even though they are divorced, Williams said she and Hunter still talk from time to time.

“He calls from time to time,” the talk show host told Extra’s Billy Bush in January. “I don’t block his number though, he’s my son’s father.”

She and Hunter had been married since 1997.

Kevin Hunter is Opening a Restaurant in Brooklyn, New York

In his first Instagram post earlier this month, Hunter revealed that he is opening a restaurant in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York. Page Six reported that it is an Italian restaurant called Loreto. There was a soft opening of the restaurant planned for Valentine’s Day.

“CANT WAIT TO SEE YOU THERE!!!,” Hunter captioned the video. “Soon as the weather clears good times will be had by everyone …and your ALL WELCOME to join!”

On the restaurant’s Instagram page, it is described as an “elegant Italian dining experience in Downtown Brooklyn.”

