Instagram Photo Might Hint at Michaela & Zack’s Fate on ‘Married at First Sight’

An Instagram photo shared to Michaela’s account might hint at a spoiler about whether or not she and Zack stay together when season 13 of “Married at First Sight” ends. The photo from her now-private account was shared by a popular Instagram account that is known for giving accurate spoilers about the show.

This article may have SPOILERS for season 13 of “Married at First Sight.”

A Spoiler-Heavy Instagram Account Shared a Photo of Michaela

The Instagram account MAFSFan shared an Instagram story photo that might hint about Michaela and Zack’s future. The photo came from Michaela’s Instagram account, which is currently set to private.

The account first verified that the couples were all married on the show in February and their Decision Day was filmed sometime in April. The first Unfiltered taping was in June. However, Michaela’s photo was posted to her Instagram in May.

Here’s the photo.

In the photo, which was posted to Instagram on May 11, Michaela’s not wearing her wedding ring. The same photo was also shared on a Reddit thread from a different source.

The photo had the caption: “But life is short, and it’s time to be free. Love who you love, because life isn’t guaranteed.” Smile – Jay Z.

“Married at First Sight” viewers are wondering if the quote, coupled with the absence of a wedding ring, might indicate that Michaela and Zack’s marriage didn’t last.

Although Michaela and Zack hit it off at their wedding, his COVID-19 diagnosis right after they arrived in Florida for their honeymoon put a big dent in their relationship. Michaela ended up going back to Houston so Zack wouldn’t expose her to COVID-19, and now it’s not clear how things will end up between the two after spending so much time apart.

When Michaela and Zack were first introduced, Lifetime described them this way: “A Houston native, Michaela (30) is a successful realtor and often sells homes to newlyweds regularly, leading her to want to have a partner to find a home for. Zack (27) grew up in Baton Rouge, but moved to Houston in hopes of finding a wife. Wanting to be married by the age of twenty-five, the time is ticking on him, finding his happily ever after. Everything he has tried thus far has not worked, but Zack is willing to explore this unconventional way to marriage in order to find his soulmate.”

One MAFS Bride Already Is Selling Her Wedding Dress

As Heavy previously reported, Myrla is already selling her wedding dress online. She’s selling it for more than $6,000, noting on the StillWhite.com wedding dress resale site that it’s a 29% discount from the retail price of $9,100. As of the time of this article’s publication, the wedding dress was still listed for sale and 27 people had reportedly saved the dress’s listing. Myrla’s email was verified for the listing and she’s reported on the site as having a 50% response rate and responding to queries within an hour.

According to the listing, the sheer dress comes with a bustle and has “3D feathers on the top and flare out towards hips.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s August 2021 Lineup of New Movies