‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Slams Fans for Saying Her Son Has Autism

A Love & Hip Hop star had some choice words for those commenting under her holiday family photos and saying that her oldest son has a disability. Erica Mena posted a slideshow of holiday photos of her with her husband, Safaree Samuels, their daughter, Safire, another unknown family member and her oldest son, King Conde, from a previous relationship. Among the thousands of comments, there were followers who were saying that her oldest son looked as if he had autism, which is a “broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication,” according to Autism Speaks.

“You guys do realize that it’s Christmas Eve and you guys are in the comments diagnosing people’s kids with autism?, she said in an Instagram video. “It is 2020. It has been such a crazy year…Why do you trolls assume and start spreading rumors about people’s children? He’s a teenager! What f****** teenager you know likes taking pictures? Not mine. F*** off!”

Mena added that even though the diagnosis is thrown around in a negative light, children with autism are not their diagnosis and are “amazing.”

There are so many children that are amazing and bright that are autistic and I just hate the fact that people are so quick to label a child autistic because they are different. Each one are unique whether they have a condition or not. As adults [with a] social media presence, people should be more mindful on what they say about people’s children. There are real issues in the world and our children are a representation of who we are. They are our future. Let’s get it together guys! You’re f****** morons at this point.

Erica Mena’s Son Criticized Her for Choosing Not to Vaccinate Her Daughter

Erica Mena was hit with a lot of criticism when she revealed during her pregnancy that she wasn’t going to vaccinate her daughter, Safire. One of her main critics was her oldest son, King Conde.

Mena posted a screenshot of a text message exchange between them where he didn’t hold back in explaining why he disagreed with his mother’s decision, The Blast reported.

“Just admit you’re wrong and give up,” King texted her.

Mena replied, “Don’t talk to your mother like this is disrespectful and not gonna be tolerated.”

“Oh I’m sorry for wanting my baby sister to live as healthy as possible,” King replied. “While you’re convinced ignoring what’s right for her is fine? I’m sorry for possibly being disrespectful. But I’m only being that way because I’m passionate about this. I love you.”

His mother responded, “Look at you being a great big brother. I can’t wait for her to get here so you can defend her with all your might.”

Mena isn’t the only Love & Hip Hop star who decided not to vaccinate their children. Erica Dixon of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta decided to not vaccinate her twin daughters, Eryss and Embrii, OK Magazine reported.

