‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Not Truthful About Having Child With Fetty Wap

After Alexis Skyy became a member of the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood cast, she claimed that she had become pregnant by her ex-boyfriend, Fetty Wap, who also fathered a child with co-star Masika Kalysha. It has been revealed on social media that the “Trap Queen” rapper is not the biological father of Skyy’s daughter, Alaiya.

Skyy recently posted a picture of her and her daughter on her Instagram account and a man named Brandon Medford commented under the photo saying, “Daddy’s Girl” with a heart emoji. This comment raised eyebrows because Fetty Wap was always thought to be her father.

The mother of one of Fetty Wap’s other children, Lezhae Zeona, claimed that she always knew that Skyy and Fetty Wap didn’t actually have a child together. In a post to her Instagram story, Zeona shamed the model and reality star, who was pregnant the same time as her, for emotionally scarring her while she was pregnant with Fetty Wap’s child.

Been knew my kids’ father wasn’t her baby’s father but purposely went along with that BS story just to make my pregnancy more emotionally trying (Mind you we were pregnant at the same time)…While I was carrying this man’s real child you traumatized my entire pregnancy experience and Wap went along with it not even caring how it would make me (and ultimately our child Zy growing inside of me) feel. Evil people I tell you…But while the devil works the Lord works harder and I am blessed and highly favored

Fetty Wap has not commented on this situation.

Skyy commented on reports that Fetty Wap didn’t father her child via her Instagram story on December 11, 2020. She didn’t give any details and only said: “Yall mad at Big Lex this morning” with a happy face emoji.

Who Is Brandon Medford?

Brandon Medford is the founder of a car dealership, PTG365, according to his Instagram bio. Since starting the business, which means “Price Too Good 365 days a year,” with his friends Dave Obaseki and Eric Whitehead in 2017, they have been able to expand it to Miami, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia and Los Angeles, California, Essence reported. According to Earn Your Leisure, before he became an entrepreneur, he lived in Los Angeles, California and worked as finance manager for Honda who was overseeing five car dealerships.

According to Forbes, “PTG 365 is a one-stop-shop with services such as new car sales, pre-owned car sales, auto insurance, and financial education services.” Medford, who is also a motivational speaker, even has a show on SnapchatTV called Driven thanks to the dealership’s success. In his latest Instagram post, he teased an appearance from rapper Mulatto on the show’s upcoming season. Their celebrity clientele includes Meek Mill, Tory Lanez, A Boogie, Gucci Mane, Swae Lee and more, Forbes noted. He also helped Love & Hip Hop star Juelz Santana surprise his wife and co-star Kimbella with a Range Rover for her birthday earlier this year. See the post below.

Medford explained to Essence why he, Obaseki and Whitehead decided to become business partners:

After talking about all of our achievements at a young age, we realized that we didn’t have anything concrete to show for it. Besides the nice materialistic things. What do we really have? We don’t have the legacy, we don’t have our name on the door, we have nothing. So it’s time to turn that nothing into something.

