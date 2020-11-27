‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Robbed at Gunpoint & Almost Kidnapped

A Love & Hip Hop star revealed that he was robbed and attacked recently. In a Thanksgiving post on Instagram, Phresher, who starred on Love & Hip Hop New York, wrote that he was the victim of a robbery and assault and was almost kidnapped on November 20, 2020. He posted a picture of him in the hospital with a swollen, bruised eye with the caption:

Last Friday I put my family, friends and team through a Real Scare. I was robbed at gunpoint … gun butted and almost kidnapped.

They took my car, money, jewelry but they couldn’t take my spirit.

I’M STILL HERE and for that I am grateful to be able to tell you this because things could have been different. 2020 has been a difficult year but we gotta keep pushing. EVERY DAY YOU WAKE UP IS A GIFT … JUST OPEN IT! Remember this what don’t kill will only make you stronger.

Former Love & Hip Hop cast member Nya Lee commented under the post with some supportive words.

“Damn bro Happy you still here GOD BLESS you and your family,” she wrote.

Phresher’s fiancee also posted about the violent incident and expressed being grateful that the “Wait a Minute” rapper survived.

“God I will be forever be grateful for this one GOD they tried to take my KING away from US @phresher_dgygz God and love wins always ❤️ … MY WORLD,” she captioned a photo of them together with their two children.

Phresher Rose to Fame in 2016

Phresher Feat. Cardi B "Right Now" (WSHH Exclusive – Official Music Video)Watch the official music video for "Right Now" by Phresher Feat. Cardi B. Directed by DaBigPicture https://www.instagram.com/dabigpicture/ Da Generulez Entertainment SUBSCRIBE to the Official WorldStarHipHop Channel for more original WorldStar material, music video premieres, and more: http://goo.gl/jl4las More WorldstarHipHop: http://worldstarhiphop.com https://twitter.com/worldstar (Follow) https://fb.com/worldstarhiphop (Like) http://instagram.com/worldstar (Photos) http://shop.worldstarhiphop.com (Shop) 2017-08-23T23:44:01Z

Phresher, born Kashaun Rutling, began rapping in 2010, Complex noted. His star began to rise in 2016 when he released his single “Wait a Minute” and then a remix that featured Remy Ma and 50 Cent, according to All Music. In 2017, he collaborated with fellow Love & Hip Hop star Cardi B for his single “Right Now,” which is featured on his Wait a Minute EP.

Phresher x Remy Ma "Wait A Minute Remix" (WSHH Exclusive – Official Music Video)Watch the official music video for "Wait A Minute Remix" by Phresher feat Remy Ma. Directed by Flowtastic TV Da Generulez Entertainment SUBSCRIBE to the Official WorldStarHipHop Channel for more original WorldStar material, music video premieres, and more: http://goo.gl/jl4las More WorldstarHipHop: http://worldstarhiphop.com https://twitter.com/worldstar (Follow) https://fb.com/worldstarhiphop (Like) http://instagram.com/worldstar (Photos) http://shop.worldstarhiphop.com (Shop) 2016-12-25T22:59:18Z

The Brooklyn, New York native was also the only rapper featured on Eminem’s last album, Revival, on a track called “Chloraseptic.”

“When I first heard that he wanted me on the project, I was astonished,” he told Complex in 2017. “I didn’t believe anything until they actually flew in and recorded the record. That’s when I was like, “Oh! This is real.” It was about two months ago, three the most. That was just amazing, man. We met in the studio. That was just crazy.”

He has also collaborated with Jim Jones, Papoose, Young M.A, Desiigner, Fivio Foreign and more.

Before His Music Career, Phresher Was an Athlete

Phresher – “All the Smoke” (Rmx) ft. Fivio Foreign, Stunna 4 Vegas (Official Video – WSHH Exclusive)Exclusive WSHH music video for “All the Smoke” (Remix) by Phresher (ft. Fivio Foreign & Stunna 4 Vegas). Subscribe: http://bit.ly/subWSHH | WSHH Snap Discover: http://bit.ly/worldstarsnap More exclusive WSHH music videos: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLcK0neBMyFxSpYgDfKCsHRwgxlN-Tnt9D&playnext=1&index=2 Phresher teams up with Fivio Foreign and Stunna 4 Vegas to release this newest visual to his “All the Smoke” (Remix) Directed by Qasquiat.… 2020-07-14T16:56:31Z

Phresher was a football player before he decided to pursue a career as a rapper. According to Vibe, he played on the varsity football team for Thomas Jefferson High School in Brooklyn, New York but once he became a teenage father, he put those plans to the side.

“I always been in love with music,” he told XXL. “I was an athlete first. Once I dropped the ball on that, as far as school and stuff, I said I love music already, let me start to create music. It was an uphill climb but now I’m here. I wasn’t rapping initially at all. When I turned 21 I said I wanted to rap and I just started writing. Like really writing in the lab. I might have wrote a 1,000 songs. I didn’t release them but it still helped me improve; my delivery, what to write and how to say it.”

READ NEXT: Why ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Regrets Going On ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’