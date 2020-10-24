Chelsea Handler Slams 50 Cent’s Trump Support: ‘Had to Remind Him That He Was a Black Person’

The actress Chelsea Handler has called out rapper 50 Cent for endorsing President Donald Trump by saying she had to remind the artist that “he was a Black person.”

That comment sparked furious reaction on Twitter, with some people slamming 50 Cent for the endorsement and others slamming Handler, who is white, for bringing up 50 Cent’s race in the manner in which she did.

The rapper’s real name is Curtis James Jackson II. He provoked the controversy when he urged people to vote for Trump in social media posts that focused on Democrats’ tax plans, which 50 Cent doesn’t like. Handler and 50 Cent once dated, and her comments sparked a flurry of back-and-forth retorts between the two of them.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chelsea Handler Said 50 Cent ‘Can’t Vote for Donald Trump’ Because He’s Black

On Friday’s #FallonTonight, @50cent’s ex-girlfriend, @ChelseaHandler, scolded him: “I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump.” If he denounces Trump, “I might be willing to go for another spin, if you know what I’m talking about” pic.twitter.com/bILbTsK7R0 — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) October 24, 2020

Handler made the comments reacting to 50 Cent’s endorsement on Fallon Tonight. Fox News quoted her as saying of the rapper:

So he doesn’t want to pay 62 percent in taxes because he doesn’t want to go from ’50 Cent’ to ’20 Cent’ and I had to remind him that he was a Black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump and that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook.

In a tweet directed at 50 Cent, she wrote, “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend.”

50 Cent Lamented That the Controversy Was Affecting ‘My Love Life Now’

🤦‍♂️oh my God this is effecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl. #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/PctWkzrqCP — 50cent (@50cent) October 21, 2020

50 Cent made light of Handler’s remarks on Twitter, writing, “Man facepalming oh my God this is effecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl. #starzgettheapp.”

Handler responded with expletives, writing: “Hey f–ker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f–ker! Remember?”

50 Cent isn’t backing down from his comments though. He’s posted several remarks doubling down on his initial support for Trump.

👀WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, 🏃‍♂️💨F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind. 😤 pic.twitter.com/uZu02k2Dlz — 50cent (@50cent) October 19, 2020

He wrote:

“WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, Man — F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f****** mind.”

After criticism erupted, he doubled down, writing:

“I don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea. I don’t like it!” the rapper explained on Twitter as controversy from other celebrities erupted over his Trump endorsement. Here’s his tweet on being 20 Cent:

👀Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. 😟i don’t like it ! #abcforlife nov 18 #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/y9TsSs0o6Q — 50cent (@50cent) October 20, 2020

He has weighed in on the topic a few other times:

That was the first time I heard those Tax numbers, 😳 STARZ GET THE APP before I faint. LOL pic.twitter.com/oR6gw609Uv — 50cent (@50cent) October 21, 2020

👀you see that, I post something on IG while watching the News and I end up on the front page of the paper.🤦‍♂️hey get the app STARZ. pic.twitter.com/oFQAkEjxXy — 50cent (@50cent) October 21, 2020

The two dated briefly in 2010, according to The New York Daily News. 50 Cent has had money issues. “I just remembered i’m bankrupt, so i’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL,” he also wrote.

According to the Daily News, he previously turned down a $500,000 payment to perform at Trump’s inauguration, so his support for the president seems to be a new thing.

