Tommie Lee Has Her Say on THOSE Ray J Allegations

Tommie Lee has denied Princess Love’s allegations that were made on Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked.

Lee has been making news recently as she prepares to fight fellow reality star and Bad Girls Club legend Natalie Nunn in a boxing match.

During the January 25 episode, Princess alleged that Lee and Ray J previously had a relationship. The allegations came as host Kendall Kyndall led the cast in a game of Sex Degrees of Separation similar to the popular drinking game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon. Guests had to link to cast members together through the various relationships that have taken place on the show.

Lee Told Princess Love to Keep Her ‘Out Cha Mouth’

Who hooked up with WHO?!?! 😱🤫 Love & Hip Hop: UnlockedSome of these passed hook-up revelations leave us SHOCKED! 😳 Ray J almost ends up in the hot seat when the group gets to talking about passed cast flings… #LHHUnlocked #VH1 #LHH More from Love & Hip Hop: Official Website: http://www.vh1.com/shows/love-and-hip-hop-new-york Like Love & Hip Hop on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/loveandhiphop Follow Love & Hip Hop on… 2021-01-29T02:00:05Z

On January 29, Lee finally responded to Princess’s allegations and her response was an emphatic denial. Lee made her statements via her Instagram Story.

Lee said, “I’ve never been with anybody on that show besides Scrapp. @Princesslove keep my f*****’ name out cha mouth spreading rumors girl ya man been for the streets, but he ain’t Neva bend my block FOH!”

Some of Lee’s Followers Brought Up a Previous Quote Saying She Would Have Sex With Ray J ‘One More Time’

Some of Lee’s followers pointed out that once upon a time in a game of “Smash, Marry Kill,” Lee said that she would “smash” Ray J, “one more time.” Lee’s response to those comments was, “I said, f*** it.”

Lee said that the clip was an example of the editing of video from five years ago. She added, “I’ve never even seen that man in person lol.” Lee added that she was told producers to participate in the game or she risked not being paid for the appearance.

Lee wrote on Instagram, “Let’s talk about it how many cast members went through this when they didn’t want to talk about something or do certain scenes and scenarios.”

Lee Said the Allegations Are Serious

Lee continued, “And for everybody saying it’s not that serious lol it’s my p****being talked about so b**** yes the f*** it is don’t give me no bodies the f*** I’m currently dating and how does it look to my man if every time he look up to my man if every time he look up y’all bringing up false s*** from 2015 man leave me out of y’ll gossip if there’s no check in it for b**** don’t speak on me!” She concluded, “FUrthermore suck my d***, sincerely Tommie Lee.”

At the time of writing, Princess Love has not responded to Lee’s denial.

Karlie Redd Is Also Accused of Having a Relationship

During the friendly game, it was alleged by host Kendall Kyndal that Ray J also hooked up with Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Karlie Redd. Princess acknowledged that Ray J often talked about knowing Redd for many years. Heavy has reached out to Redd for comment on those allegations but we are yet to hear back. Ray J said of that supposed hook up, “If I don’t remember, it didn’t happen.

READ NEXT: Love & Hip-Hop Star Says This Made Her RICH During Quarantine