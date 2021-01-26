Did Ray J & Karlie Redd Hook Up?

There are new rumors that Ray J and Karlie Redd had a thing once upon a time.

In 2020, Ray J and his wife Princess Love filed for divorce from each other. During an episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Secrets Unlocked, Princess admitted that she wanted another child with Ray J but did not say if the couple was getting back together.

The Revelation Came During a Game of Sex Degrees of Separation

Some of these passed hook-up revelations leave us SHOCKED! 😳 Ray J almost ends up in the hot seat when the group gets to talking about passed cast flings… #LHHUnlocked is ALL NEW TONIGHT at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/bl7qXJe5uM — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) January 25, 2021

During a friendly game of Sex Degrees of Separation on the January 25 episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Secrets Unlocked, in which guests had to link Love & Hip-Hop cast members to each other through relationships, host Kendall Kyndall alleged that Karlie Redd and Ray J once had a thing. Heavy has reached out to Redd’s management for comment on the story.

The game saw the guests link Nikki Baby to Ray J. The journey went from Nikki’s relationship with Safaree to Safaree’s relationship with Erica Mena to Mena’s relationship with Rich Dollaz to his affair with Moniece Slaughter and then on to her tryst with Scrapp De Leon on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta on to his time with Karlie Redd which led to the Ray J allegation. Throughout most of the game, Ray J had his head in his hands as he feared what might come of it. Ray J said that he was “trying to remember” if he ever hooked up with Redd.

That came after Princess said that Ray J knew Redd from years before.

Redd’s Relationship With Other ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Members Are Well Known

It is known that Redd had a relationship with another Love & Hip-Hop castmember named Ray in the shape of Ray Benzino. Redd is also known to have previously had a relationship with Kendall Kyndall’s favorite Love & Hip-Hop cast member Yung Joc.

Since Love & Hip-Hop has been on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Redd has turned her intentions to entrepreneurship with the opening of her restaurant Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles alongside Ne-Yo.

Redd is quoted on the restaurant’s website as saying, “Ne-Yo and I aim to make everyone feel at home at Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles, and you never know who you’ll see dining alongside you! Anyone who appreciates music will love the ambiance we created in our dining room, with awards and plaques from Ne-Yo, myself and some of our closest friends. Who doesn’t love some amazing chicken and waffles, while listening to some amazing music! We hope to see you if you’re in College Park.” The interior of the restaurant will feature platinum records from Outkast, Ne-Yo, Ludacris and Usher, as well as a mural of the legendary Apollo Theatre in Harlem.

READ NEXT: Love & Hip-Hop Star Says This Made Her RICH During Quarantine