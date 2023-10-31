Matthew Perry’s Ex-Fiancee Reflects on Pain, Gratitude, & Their Complicated Relationship

Fans of the show “Friends” are mourning after learning of Matthew Perry’s sudden death on October 28. As TMZ reported, Perry was found unresponsive in the Jacuzzi of his California home on Saturday afternoon.

Perry’s closest “Friends” co-stars have spoken out, together, and many additional colleagues have praised him in the wake of his death. His family released a statement noting they were heartbroken, and now Perry’s ex-fiancee has shared a social media post about him and their complicated relationship.

Here’s what you need to know:

Matthew Perry & Molly Hurwitz Split in June 2021

People noted that Perry started dating literary manager Molly Hurwitz in 2018. After dating for some time, Perry proposed to Hurwitz in November 2020.

When he shared news of the engagement, Perry gushed, “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at the time.”

In June 2021, however, Perry and Hurwitz split. “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best,” Perry told the outlet regarding the split.

On October 30, Hurwitz took to her Instagram page to pay tribute to her former fiance. “He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he was really talented,” she wrote of Perry.

Hurwitz Touched on Both the Good & the Bad

Hurwitz explained, “Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us.” She wrote about the “Friends” reunion that aired in 2021 and noted they watched it together. He seemed quite happy about how it turned out, and Hurwitz shared they “rewound and studied scenes.”

“Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical,” Hurwitz recalled.

Perry’s former fiancee added, “But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too.” The former “Friends” and “The Odd Couple” actor struggled with addiction, something he wrote about in great detail in his memoir titled “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.”

Hurwitz continued, “While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known.” Perry’s ex-fiancee added, “No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry.”

She explained she had “tremendous gratitude” for the impact Perry had on her, as well as for all she learned from the time they were together. Hurwitz mentioned the organization Al Alon, which she indicated was “An invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease.”

Perry’s ex-fiancee closed her note by writing, “Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace. Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(…fication).”

Matthew Perry’s Fans Had Strong Opinions on Molly Hurwitz’s Statement

Hurwitz had the comments section of her tribute post closed. Quite a few people, however, commented on prior Instagram posts to share their thoughts on what she wrote about her relationship with Perry.

Some commenters noted their displeasure with what Hurwitz wrote. Others felt they understood at least a little bit about what she meant and had experienced.

“It’s not like he can now defend himself to your ill-conceived comment, and I suspect, nor likely would he,” criticized one Perry fan.

“If you didn’t have anything decent to say about Matthew then just keep it zipped… Just be nicer or leave him be,” wrote another critic.

“Respectfully, you should’ve posted that while he was still alive not use his death to gain sympathy. It comes off as not wanting the world to remember him in this beautiful light but instead cast a shadow,” added someone else.

“She knew him. A person has no idea until you have lived with and loved an addict,” countered a different Perry fan.

“I very much doubt anyone saw the Matty she saw. The one who self destructed while she was there willing to love and help. She knows things that none of us know. She saw things she probably can’t ever unsee,” read another supporter’s comment.