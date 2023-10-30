Fans React to Joint Statement Made by ‘Friends’ Cast

Matthew Perry’s sudden death on October 28 prompted a flood of tributes from the actor’s colleagues. Many who starred with Perry on “Friends” took to social media soon after learning the news to mourn the actor’s death.

In addition, Perry’s family released a statement the day after his death. However, until now, the core cast members from the long-running series had not shared anything.

TMZ reported Perry died at his California home and he was found in his Jacuzzi. There were no signs of foul play related to his death, and no illegal drugs were found in his home.

On October 30, Perry’s “Friends” co-stars released a joint statement addressing the loss of their good friend.

Here’s what you need to know:

Matthew Perry’s Co-Stars Mourn the ‘Unfathomable Loss’

The primary cast of “Friends” included Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Jennifer Aniston. The remaining five shared a statement with People addressing Perry’s unexpected death.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” the statement from the “Friends” stars began. It continued, “We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.” It was signed by Schwimmer, LeBlanc, Kudrow, Cox, and Aniston.

The stars added, “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“Friends” fans took to social media to react to the statement released by the remaining five regarding Perry’s death.

“Devastated for them,” tweeted one fan who included a string of broken-heart emoji.

“Matthew had a great impact in our lives and so did the rest of the cast of Friends. Loved his work in ’17 again’ as well. What a phenomenal actor. Rest in Power, Matthew,” another fan tweeted.

Another of Perry’s fans tweeted, “I’m not crying, you are.”

Fans Are Brokenhearted Over Perry’s Death Alongside the ‘Friends’ Stars

Matthew Perry's 'Friends' Costars Speak Out After His Death: 'We Are All So Utterly Devastated' (Exclusive) https://t.co/t4SQxAIVfL — People (@people) October 30, 2023

The fan reactions to the statement about Perry’s death spread across multiple social media platforms.

A comment on People’s Instagram post about the statement read, “Love how they made the decision early on to band together and have never wavered ❤️ Prayers for their heartbreaking loss, may their memories bring comfort 💔 🙏.”

“Literally losing one of their nearest and dearest. Heartbreaking 💔,” someone else noted.

“Still in shock. Really sad ending for him. Just finished reading his book. Really was rooting for him to find peace once and for all. It was impossible not to like him. Such great sarcastic humor and wit. RIP,” read a comment from another of Perry’s fans.

A TikTok fan wrote, “My thoughts are with you all…the original “Friends”. May your memories bring you comfort. Such a HUGE loss! 💔”

Another TikTok user commented, “Blessings n prayers to all those grieving…we didn’t need to personally know Matthew really to feel his loss….he was all of our Friend.”

“My heart aches. What an unimaginable loss of such a wonderful person with so much love for others. His comedic talent is unmatched. RIP Matthew,” someone else added.

The cast’s statement also noted, “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”