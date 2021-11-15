‘The Challenge’ Alum Reacts to Ashley Mitchell Disqualification

It was a heated week in “The Challenge” world as the fallout from Ashley Mitchell’s disqualification was felt, with fans and cast members chiming in on the situation. The two-time champ was removed from the game during the last episode of “Spies, Lies and Allies” following a rule break that happened off-camera, and since not a lot of information was given by the network, there has been a lot of speculation about it online.

On November 14, divisive “Challenge” star Paulie Calafiore commented on the situation, writing on Twitter, “I can’t speak on the Ashley situation, I wasn’t there. I can speak on the same group of weak vet competitors that only band together cause they can’t win anything otherwise. Mob mentality bullies. Period.”

Paulie has made his fair share of enemies on “The Challenge” during his time on the show and he hasn’t shied away from making big statements on social media and his latest comment is just one of many bold statements. The “Big Brother” star has been away from “The Challenge” for a few seasons now but has made it no secret that he’d like to return to the show.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Several ‘Challenge’ Stars Who Were on ‘Spies, Lies and Allies’ Commented on the Situation as Well

Paulie wasn’t the first “Challenge” star to comment on the situation as several other cast members shared their thoughts on the situation. According to Nelson Thomas, Ashley’s removal came after a verbal altercation with Josh Martinez and Tori Deal came to Josh’s defense as many fans blamed Josh for the situation. “For the record, Josh is not the reason Ashley got sent home,” Tori wrote. “Josh is NOT the instigator… he is a victim in this situation.”

Devin also wrote that no cast members were defending Ashley and that should be an indication to fans. “Josh/myself/Logan/anyone else had nothing to do with the repercussions of her hurtful, ignorant and misguided actions,” he wrote on Instagram. Emanuel Neagu also commented, writing that Josh “was a victim.”

Hughie Maughan, a rookie who was eliminated several weeks before the incident, tweeted his love for Ashley, “Ashley the girl I met is lovely, caring and so funny, we had amazing times together and I know all your stories and all your freinds from all walks of life, I know where you’ve been and what you intend to be going forward, for me your amazing.”

Ashley Issued a Couple of Statements Taking Responsibility for Her Actions

Ashley herself has addressed the situation without going into detail, writing on Twitter that she has not tried to defend her actions and she doesn’t intend to. “I have not looked for sympathy or even talked about what happened,” she wrote.

The two-time champ also said she would not be defending her “idiotic words and actions” but said, “I will die on this hill knowing my actual self and heart are not the narrative the gang is trying portray.”

The day the episode aired showing her removal from the game, Ashley tweeted that she respected the decision and told fans, “Everyone knows I’m only mad at myself and it has been so hard to shake off the depression and anxiety since getting home. I have been taking anger management and reflecting alot. I love you yall so much.”

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’