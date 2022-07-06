Cory Wharton Announces Next Project After Taking Break From ‘The Challenge’

Cory Wharton is the latest reality star to make his boxing debut as the “Challenge” star announced on July 2 that he’ll be competing in his first boxing fight later this month.

The “Real World: Ex-Plosion” star will be facing off in a battle of reality stars against “Too Hot to Handle” season 2’s Chase de Moor on July 30. Cory shared the news on his social media, writing, “It’s TIME Finally we are here. That’s right people I’m happy to announce that I’ll be taking part in the NO MORE TALK card on July 30th at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.” He added:

I finally get to step in the ring & get my foot in the door. I’m gonna take a advantage of this opportunity I’m gonna work harder than ever before !! I want to show people that I’m serious about this and this isn’t just a one off boxing match for me we’re going to continue to build off this momentum and continue to push forward. I’m excited to show you guys what I’m capable of and I just wanna say no more talking it’s all about the work that you put in. I’ll see y’all in the ring July 30th!!

Cory’s “Challenge” co-stars were quick to wish him luck and share their excitement at the news, with Corey Lay commenting, “Lmao easy win for you.” Wes Bergmann wrote, “He’s gonna get pummeled.” Hunter Barfield commented, “Let them hands fly!” Rogan O’Connor said, “F*** YEAH CORRR!!! LFG!!!” Joss Mooney said, “Hahaha he’s gonna die.”

Cory’s Opponent Is a ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Star & a Former Professional Football Player

Chase de Moor, Cory’s opponent, was a star of the second season of Netflix’s hit show “Too Hot to Handle.” He also shared the same fight poster announcing the boxing match, writing in the caption, “No more talk. July 30th Crypto Arena.” Season 1 “Too Hot to Handle” star and “Challenge” alum Kelz Dyke wrote, “Ohhhhhhhh s***.”

De Moor was a cast member on season 2 of “Too Hot to Handle” and formed a connection with Carly Lawrence but he wasn’t ready to get more serious and moved on. Prior to his reality TV debut, de Moor played professional football in the CFL. He first played as a defensive end for the Arizona Rattlers but was not drafted for the NFL.

De Moor then competed in the CFL and was later drafted in the fourth found to USFL team Michigan Panthers in 2022 and was notably involved in a sideline fight with a teammate.

Cory Is a Veteran of ‘The Challenge’ But Announced That He Would Be Taking a Break After Season 37

Cory has been a staple of reality TV for many years now following his debut on “The Real World: Ex-Plosion.” He competed on several seasons of “The Challenge” and made the final on four seasons although he’s still chasing his first win.

After his elimination just before the end of “Spies, Lies and Allies,” Cory announced that he would be taking a break from the franchise. He and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge recently welcomed their second child together, Cory’s third, and he revealed on “The Challenge: Aftermath” that he wanted to focus on his family.

“I’m gonna take a break for a little while,” he said at the time. “I wanna have that fight, I wanna have fun, I want to wanna be in the Challenge house. I think this season for me, my head was somewhere else and so it showed in my gameplay.” Based on Cory’s Instagram post announcing his fight, it sounds as though the reality star will be focusing on boxing for now.

