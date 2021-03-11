The Challenge Cast Reacts to Double Agents’ 13th Episode: ‘I Was Struggling’

The Challenge Double Agents cast

On March 10, the 13th episode of The Challenge: Double Agents aired and although it was only an hour-long instead of an hour and a half, the episode titled “The Spy Who Loved Fessy” still delivered on excitement and storyline development with a challenge, a bit of romance and an elimination. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 13th episode of The Challenge: Double Agents which aired on March 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

The episode began right away with the nightly challenge titled “Survive the Night” with TJ Lavin locking up all the contestants in their teams in cells, where they were given a series of tasks to complete to break out of their cells. Kaycee Clark and Leroy Garrett soon gained a lead during the eating challenge and with some help from Kam Williams during the equation task, pulled ahead. Cory Wharton and his new partner Gabby Allen gave them a run for their money but Leroy and Kaycee ultimately got the victory.

There wasn’t much to be discussed during deliberations since there appeared to be a consensus in the house that it would be a female elimination and Gabby would be facing Nany Gonzalez for the final women’s gold skull since Tula “Big T” Fazakerley was the rogue agent. Viewers saw Fessy and Gabby grow even closer and eventually get into bed together while Fessy also confided in Cory that he was still attracted to Tori Deal.

The elimination, Ring of Spies, saw Gabby and Nany face off against each other as predicted. Although Gabby started off strong with a point, Nany was able to dig in and get the win, sending the British rookie home and ending her budding romance with Fessy. Nany earned the final gold skull for the women and when given the choice of partner, the longtime veteran left Kyle Christie and chose Fessy.

Many of the discussions this episode were about Aneesa’s abilities in a final and it seemed like no one wanted to be partnered up with her, but since Fessy was picked by Nany, Aneesa then chose Kyle as her new partner to his dismay, leaving Cory and Big T as partners, the only two competitors without gold skulls.

Cast Members & Fans Reacted to the Night Challenge & the Winners Kaycee & Leroy

Cast members had a lot to say about the overnight challenge, which included an eating task that many competitors struggled through. Here were some of the reactions from cast members:

Fans also reacted to the challenge as well as the team that ended up winning the Double Agents role, Kaycee and Leroy:

Fans Had a Lot to Say About the Romance Between Gabby & Fessy as Well as Fessy Speaking About Tori Deal

There were a lot of reactions online as the episode aired about the developing romance between Gabby and Fessy culminating in Gabby climbing into bed with Fessy, as well as Fessy’s confessionals and conversations with Cory about Tori:

There Were Many Reactions Online to Gabby & Nany Facing Off in Elimination & the New Teams in the House

Cast members reacted to the elimination matchup between Gabby and Nany and the veteran coming out of the Crater with the final women’s gold skull. Here were some of the reactions:

Fans also had a lot to say about the new teams in the house once Nany infiltrated the teams and took Fessy as a partner:

