The Challenge Star Dismisses Competition on ‘Double Agents’

One of the stars of The Challenge: Double Agents wasn’t afraid to say what they thought of the competition and how they rank compared to the other cast members. In an appearance this week on the Challenge Mania podcast, Survivor winner and rookie on The Challenge Natalie Anderson was open about the fact that she didn’t think the other female competitors could beat her.

While speaking about the first episode of the Double Agents season to co-hosts Scott Yager and Derrick Kosinski, Natalie said she couldn’t see herself losing an elimination, which is the only way to be sent home on the show:

The only saving grace I have on The Challenge is the only way you can get sent home is you have to lose an elimination and the chances of me losing an elimination against the chicks that I had this season is literally slim to none. The only chick I was nervous about was Lolo Jones and I looked at her right before we went down because we kinda knew it was Ashley and CT that got the house vote and I looked at her and I was like ‘girl, I’m considering this a win if I go in at least I don’t have to go against you’ and she looked at me and was like ‘I feel the same way. We don’t have to go against each other, f*** all these other girls, we got this.’

Natalie Said Lolo Jones Was the Only Female Competitor She Didn’t Want to Face in Elimination

Natalie also spoke more about her confidence going into the Challenge house and her belief that none of the girls would likely be able to send her home. She said that Lolo Jones was the one girl she didn’t want to go up against and praised the Winter and Summer Olympian: “Lolo is just on a different level, like this girl is insane and if you watch the first episode the way she dusted all of us up that mountain it was just incredible to watch.”

Natalie told Scott and Derrick that she was happy Lolo was interested in working with her instead of being intimidated by each other. Natalie said she was intimidated by her fellow Challenge rookie but didn’t say so: “I was like let’s ride together to the end and she was down for it.”

Natalie also said because she’s so open on her social media about her fitness and her impressive resume on Survivor was known to many, there was no point trying to hide or downplay her strength. “If you had watched me on Survivor or just went on my Instagram you could just see that I was physically, way physically stronger than any of the girls on The Challenge except for Lolo,” she explained.

Natalie Was the First Competitor on ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ to Win a Gold Skull

On the first episode of Double Agents, Natalie paired up with Wes Bergmann after the first daily challenge. While the house voted in champions Chris “CT” Tamburello and Ashley Mitchell, the winner from the daily challenge, Aneesa Ferreira and her teammate Fessy Shafaat decided to throw in Wes and Natalie.

After joining host TJ Lavin in the crater, the contestants were informed that the elimination would not be done in pairs and it was, in fact, a female elimination day. The elimination was a physical one, with both competitors hanging from their wrists and ankles under a pole and having to work their way across it and back quicker than their opponent.

After a tough battle that began with both women neck-and-neck, Natalie was able to hit her stride and get the win, sending two-time champion Ashley home. After her defeat, Ashley told Heavy: “Natalie from Survivor, she’s probably one of the strongest girls on reality TV in the United States ever. She just got second place on Survivor: Winners at War. To be honest, I didn’t beat myself up [over losing to Natalie]. At least I went home to the queen.”

