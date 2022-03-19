‘The Challenge’ Finalist Shares Injury Update After Important Surgery

Theo Campbell has been on the road to recovery for nearly three years now following a horrific freak accident that seriously injured one of his eyes. The “Challenge” star revealed in December 2020 that he will be partially blind for life and still had seven stitches in his eye a year and a half after the accident.

At the time, he said, “Shout my eye for surviving that reckless and avoidable direct canon shot from that person in ibiza. You find out how much strength you really have when you’re thrown off the edge and manage pull yourself back up, always keep it moving. [I’m] partially blind for life for those asking 7 stitches left.”

Now, more than a year later, he’s shared a new update saying he had another surgery on his eye.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Theo Said He Got Several More Stitches Removed From His Eye & Now Has Only 2 Left

On March 4, the “War of the Worlds” finalist shared a video on Instagram and captioned it, “Little eye update on the surgery I had yesterday. 2 stitches left. Out of the original 14 I’ve had. Thanks for all the messages you guys have sent, always appreciated.”

In the video, the reality star sported an eye patch and said, “it’s been a long time getting the stitches out and getting recovered, even though my vision will never be the same again, there’s still steps you gotta take to even still save the eyeball even though it looks good.”

He said it’s still a “dangerous process” and involves some surgeries. “I managed to get surgery yesterday,” he continued, “and get eight stitches out. I had 14 altogether to begin with.” He said it’s still not over because he has two stitches left and will be wearing the eye patch for the next few weeks as he recovers from the latest surgery.

He said he hopes the rest of the stitches will come out eventually although he doesn’t have a timeline for those. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio commented, “Happy healing brother.”

Theo Has Been Keeping Busy in His Personal Life Despite the Brutal Injury

The injury happened in August 2019 while Theo and some of his friends were partying in the Spanish island of Ibiza. According to the reality star, someone popped a champagne cork in his direction and he was hit directly in the eye. He told the Independent that his eye was “split” in half.

On August 27, 2019, the athlete opened up about the injury on Instagram, telling his followers that doctors concluded after two eye surgeries that he had lost all vision in his right eye. “Who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me,” he wrote. “But I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things.”

Despite the stressful situation with his injury and recovery, Theo has kept busy and is promoting his fitness training business on Instagram. The “Challenge” star also revealed in February 2021 that he’d just become the proud father of a baby boy.

READ NEXT: CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio