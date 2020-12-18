The Challenge’s Theo Campbell Gives Update: ‘Partially Blind for Life’

The Challenge alum Theo Campbell has provided fans with an update on his major eye injury. In August 2019, while partying on the Spanish island of Ibiza with friends, Theo was hit directly in his eye by a champagne cork in a freak accident. He revealed afterward that his eye was “split” in half by the direct shot, Independent reported.

On December 17, more than a year after the injury, Campbell shared an update with his fans on Instagram, saying he is permanently partially blind and still has seven stitches left in his eye.

Theo wrote, “Around a year ago this photo was taken, a few months after I got to take off my eye patch. Shout my eye for surviving that reckless and avoidable direct canon shot from that person in ibiza. You find out how much strength you really have when you’re thrown off the edge and manage pull yourself back up, always keep it moving. [I’m] partially blind for life for those asking 7 stitches left.”

Theo Has Kept Fans Updated Periodically Throughout His Recovery & Has Posted Humorous & Inspiring Messages About His Injury

Theo first revealed his injury on August 27, 2019, when he shared a photo of himself in the hospital and wrote, “So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me… But I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things.”

Theo has kept his friends and fans updated since his injury, often posting humorous messages like on New Year’s Eve in 2019 when he wrote, “careful when popping them champagne bottles tonight!”

He also posted several photos with his eye patch, commenting on his look as either a James Bond villain or rapper Fetty Wap. He also shared stories of his recovery and others he met in the hospital. On August 2, Theo wrote, “Legally blind – 7 out of 14 stitches left.”

His ‘Challenge’ Co-Stars Have Been Supporting Him Since He Revealed the Life-Changing Injury & Theo Said He Would Like to Return on the Show

Theo’s Challenge costars have been supporting him on the road to recovery and many of them posted on his latest update. Georgia Harrison, who competed on The Challenge with Theo and also appeared on the third season of Love Island with him, wrote simply: “proud” along with a series of heart emojis. Ashley Mitchell wrote, “We ready for you back on the challenge bro!!! I know you’d still be giving these boys a run for their money.”

Jenny West commented, “My favourite part ‘shout out to my eye!’ you’re a survivor!!” His British Challenge costar Kayleigh Morris wrote, “How do U still look cute.”

He also responded to fans’ questions about whether he would participate in another Challenge. One fan asked, “Will you ever do the challenge again?” The athlete responded, “I would do it again if the invite came through.” Theo competed on War of the Worlds, where he made the final Challenge and came in second. He returned for War of the Worlds 2, where he was eliminated on the 11th episode.

