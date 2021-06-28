‘The Challenge’ Champ Says Show ‘Probably Hurt’ His Relationship

Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono are one couple from “The Challenge” who are still going strong, having tied the knot in a small ceremony earlier this year after announcing that they are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, in August 2021. The announcement came on Valentine’s Day weekend, and the reality TV couple said they were “super excited and ready” to start a family together.

Recently Jenna revealed that she just has a few weeks to go and has been sharing her journey as she prepares for motherhood. She has also been keeping her followers updated about their wedding plans as they are still planning a large ceremony next year when COVID-19 restrictions ease.

However, as fans of the show know, things weren’t always smooth between the pair and multiple seasons of “The Challenge” showed the ups and downs of the couple. Recently, in an Instagram Q&A, Zach addressed having his relationship issues broadcasted on the show.

Zach Said Being on ‘The Challenge’ With Jenna Probably Hurt Their Relationship More Than Anything

Over the weekend, Zach participated in a Q&A with fans on Instagram and was inevitably asked about his time on the show. One fan asked the “Battle of the Seasons” champ if he thought the show hurt his relationship with Jenna more. He replied honestly, “It probably hurt more than it did any good.”

“Having your relationship filmed on TV is stressful,” he continued. “Notice why a lot of reality stars don’t really talk about their significant others in the house, let alone film with them. I can honestly say we’ve been at our lowest and highest on these shows, and harsh feelings that are shown are so maximized/temporary and usually in the moment.”

However, he finished his reply by saying the two have survived nearly 8 years filming the shows together and all of the negativity and issues that came with having their relationship in the spotlight, so he said, “we’ll make it through anything.”

The Couple Had a Rocky Relationship That Was Broadcasted on TV for Fans to See

The past few years have been great for “The Challenge” couple, who met in 2014 while filming “The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2.” However, it wasn’t always the case, as fans remember the heartwrenching moment when, on “Rivals III” in 2016, while the couple was still together, Jenna phoned Zach who wasn’t competing and he called Jenna by another girl’s name.

They broke up and weren’t on a season together until “Invasion of the Champions” in July 2017 but any chance of reconciliation went out the window when Zach went home early. Then, in the second season of the spinoff show “Champs vs. Stars,” both veterans competed but Jenna was medically disqualified after she fractured her foot.

She later told MTV News that the spinoff show is what got the couple back together: “Zach and I got back together immediately after ‘Champs vs Stars.’ Being that we met on ‘The Challenge’ years ago, whenever we film together it brings back memories, which brings us even closer.”

In subsequent seasons the two appeared to have some difficulties in communication, most recently on “Total Madness” when Jenna appeared alone and had some stressful conversations with Zach, who was back at home. She said afterward that they signed up for therapy after the season since they realized they weren’t handling certain situations well.

Since then, the two have been going strong and they took the next step in their relationship just before Christmas in 2019 when the “Real World: San Diego” star proposed to Jenna at the Rockefeller Center. While they had a large wedding planned for February 2021, they postponed the ceremony for the following year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and instead got married in a small, intimate ceremony.

