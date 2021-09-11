‘RHOBH’ Fans Predict Andy Cohen Let Erika Jayne Off Easy During Reunion Taping

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 11 reunion taping is in the books.

Host Andy Cohen teased the highly anticipated recap taping amid one of the most volatile seasons in the history of the Bravo franchise. The 11th season of the Bravo hit has featured storylines on racism and cast feuds, and a large chunk of the season centered on the divide surrounding Erika Jayne’s divorce and her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s embezzlement lawsuits.

After the day-long reunion taping was complete, a weary Cohen posted to his Instagram story as he toasted the New York City skyline to the Barry Manilow song, “Looks Like We Made It.”

So how’d it go? Here’s what we know.

Cohen Prepared Himself For a Long Day

Ahead of the reunion, Cohen shared a photo of him standing outside his trailer as he prepared for “the most highly anticipated reunion in years.”

“Gonna be a long, fascinating day! #RHOBH,” he captioned the photo, which Erika Jayne also shared on her Instagram page.

Several Bravolebrities posted comments to Cohen’s photo. “Vanderpump Rules “star James Kennedy wished the Bravo host good luck, while “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs wrote, “That’s some serious reunion game face. I’m already shook.”

And Bravo superfan Lauren Zima asked Cohen, DO YOU HAVE A HORSE HEAD?”

Others also reacted to the post with questions and comments.

“Please don’t go easy on your favorites like you always do,” one viewer wrote to Cohen. “Speak up for the victims. Call out the hypocrisy.”

When one fan told Cohen that he seems “to favor Erika” on “Watch What Happens Live” and to “please don’t do this at the reunion,” another replied, “I think it’s too late. His current story featuring Erika laughing and saying ‘it’s going great’ suggests there wasn’t really anything tough addressed. Not for her, anyway…”

Cohen did share a behind-the-scenes video on his Instagram story as the Housewives took a “makeup break” hours into the reunion taping. In the clip, the Bravo host looked over to the side and asked, “How’s it going, Erika,” to which the singer replied, “It’s going wonderful.”

Cohen also added, “It’s a good reunion…sorry,” as he sheepishly looked over at Erika Jayne.

Another fan posted to Twitter to reveal a tiny teaser from the reunion involving Erika Jayne.

“One of the makeup team posted a short clip of them watching on screen from the back,” the user wrote. “You can’t see the reunion but you can hear Erika saying something in her deep voice like: ‘I appreciate you (…) but it’s all I can say right now.’ #RHOBHReunion.”

Sutton Stracke & Garcelle Beauvais Appeared in Good Spirits as They Hung Out Together After the Reunion

“Real Housewives’ fans know that every season, at least one star from the franchise lands in the hot seat at the reunion. Original “RHOBH” star Camille Grammer previously told Entertainment Tonight,”It’s tough being the one person on the hot seat. Season 1 of for me, was hell.”

While it’s assumed that it was Jayne in the hot seat this time around, some think Cohen may have protected her — or was at least “soft” with her when it came to his reunion questions — especially since the “Pretty Mess” singer still has ongoing lawsuits to deal with.

On Twitter, one viewer wrote, “Andy and Erika seem to be in cohorts and really good spirits in that reunion. And I can already see how Bravo will try and play out the Erika storyline as: Erika the victim, Garcelle and Sutton the bullies, Rinna, Kyle, and Dorit the supportive friends.”

Following the long season 11 reunion taping, “RHOBH” stars Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais stepped out for drinks. Stracke has been the most vocal cast member to question Erika Jayne’s possible involvement in Girardi’s alleged legal scams.

The Twitter account Reality TV Nation noted of the friendly photo: “Hot Take: I actually HATE when all the housewives go out together after the reunion because that means the reunion wasn’t as juicy and cutthroat as we want it to be, so I’m happy that it’s just Sutton and Garcelle. Means we could be in for a dumpster fire of a reunion #RHOBH.”

READ NEXT: RHOBH Star Gives Surprising Update on Relationship With Costar