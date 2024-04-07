Andy Cohen & Real Housewives Stars React to the Death of Lauri Peterson’s Son

Stars from Bravo are reacting to the sudden death of Josh Waring. The son of former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Lauri Peterson passed away on March 31, 2024, at age 35, following a long struggle with substance abuse.

Peterson shared the sad news in an emotional Instagram post on April 6, 2024. “It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday,” she captioned a series of photos of her late son. “No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts.”

“Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great,” Peterson continued. “Thank you to all of the people that have tried to help Josh along the way. I am witness to many Angels on earth. Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life.”

In a separate post, Peterson’s daughter Ashley Zarlin wrote that she lost her brother to “the relentless grip of addiction.”

Lauri Peterson was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during its first four seasons, starting in 2006, and her children Joshua, Sophie, and Ashley were also featured on the show. Peterson appeared in a recurring role on RHOC through season 8, and fans saw the struggles of her then-teen son Joshua early on.

Peterson had been vocal about her adult son’s legal and drug addiction issues over the years. In 2019, she appeared on the Today show to share her son’s story in an attempt to help other families dealing with addiction. She long vowed to never give up on him.

On April 6, many members of the Bravo family posted messages of condolence to Peterson and her family following Josh’s death.

Andy Cohen Was Heartbroken By the News

Josh Waring appeared in 14 episodes of RHOC and several other episodes via archival footage, per IMDb. In an interview with Bravo TV in 2008, he and his mother talked candidly about his battle with drug addiction. “I think the producers are very aware of how important it is to tell Josh’s story,” Peterson said at the time. “It’s real and to the point and just because again a lot of families are facing these types of situations. And I think they’re interested in seeing how we deal with it.”

Following her departure from the show, Peterson stayed connected with friends from the Bravoverse, inclduing host Andy Cohen. In November 2023, she posed with Cohen at BravoCon in Las Vegas. Her husband George also shared photos of happier times reuniting with Real Housewives friends at the Delano in Las Vegas last fall.

Cohen was one of the first Bravo stars to post a message of condolence to Peterson.

“Lauri I am so sorry,” Cohen wrote in the comment section of Peterson’s post about her son’s death. “This is heartbreaking. You tried so hard to save him, and by sharing Josh’s story you would up educating people around the world about the tragedy of addiction for those who are touched by it. May Josh’s memory be a blessing to you always. Sending your family all my love. ❤”

Real Housewives Stars Reacted to the News

Many of Peterson’s co-stars and stars from other franchises of The Real Housewives also posted messages of condolence to the grieving mother.

“I am so incredibly sorry, Lauri 🥺 Sending you all my love and praying for your heart. Here if you need anything,” wrote original RHOC star Jo De La Rosa Gray.

“My heart breaks for you, i know how hard you worked to be his advocate. Big hug and prayers for your family at this sad time,” wrote fellow co-star Jeana Keough.

“Lauri, I’m so sorry,” added RHOC alum Tamra Judge. “My heart breaks for you. Thinking of you and your family. Sending you all so much love.”

“Oh Laurie, my heart breaks for you so much. I know how much you fought for him and always wanted nothing but the best for him. 🙏🏻 May the Lord surround you with his angels and give you strength through this incredibly hard loss. I love you friend ❤️ wrote fellow RHOC veteran Gretchen Rossi.

“I’m so sorry for your loss 😢!! My prayers go out to y’all,” came a comment from franchise alum Kelly Dodd.

“I am so sorry for your loss sweetie. Sending you love and prayers at this difficult time. Josh is in a beautiful place now as hard as it is,” added former RHOC star Peggy Tanous.

“I am so very sorry Lauri. Love to you and your family,” wrote Eileen Davidson of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

