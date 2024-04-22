Andy Cohen Can’t Get Over Former RHOBH Star’s New Career

Andy Cohen has nothing but praise for Lisa Rinna’s post- “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” life. The Bravo host gushed about Rinna on the April 18, 2024 episode of his Sirius XM show “Andy Cohen Live.”

“I gotta tell you something,” Cohen said to co-host John Hill. “I did not have it on my bingo card that Lisa Rinna would become not only a model, but she is walking in couture campaigns in Paris. She is now doing an actual print campaign for Marc Jacobs. Like she is legit, a major, she has become a real player in the fashion industry. And I’m really impressed. I’ve got to give it up to her.”

Rinna wasted no time moving on from RHOBH. One month after exiting the Bravo reality show, she walked the runway for Rotate Birger Christensen in Copenhagen, per Entertainment Tonight. She also turned up at runway shows in Paris. In 2023, Vogue Paris described Rinna as an up-and-coming “fashion icon.”

In April 2024, Rinna posted photos from a high-fashion photo shoot with her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, for fashion designer Marc Jacobs. “What fun it was to shoot the @marcjacobs Mother’s Day Campaign 🩷,” the 60-year-old mom of two captioned the post.

Cohen posted “WOWOWOW👏👏” in the comment section.

Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna has ’11 Lives’

Cohen was like a proud papa as he spoke about Rinna, who spent eight seasons on RHOBH before announcing her exit from the Bravo reality show in 2023. “She’s got 11 lives, Lisa Rinna,” he said.

The Bravo host admitted he thought Rinna would become a talk show host following her exit from RHOBH. “I guess that what I would have thought would happen with her after Beverly Hills, I thought, ‘Oh one of two things,” he shared. “I was like ‘The Talk’ is going to make her a co-host immediately, I do not understand why they didn’t do. Maybe that show wouldn’t be getting canceled. I mean, Lisa Rinna is great. I could see her on ‘The View,’ I could see her on ‘The Talk.’ She’s also very politically active and thoughtful. So, I would have thought she would have been on one of those shows.”

“Or that she would have wound up on a scripted series,” he continued. “Like, no question. And I know that she’s gotten a bunch of series work, but I just didn’t expect this, and I think it’s amazing and very exciting. Props to Lisa Rinna on a post-Housewives renaissance and renewal. I mean, when I saw that Marc Jacobs campaign, I was really, as the kids say, gagged.”

Rinna responded to an Instagram post of Cohen’s comments with three heart emoji.

Lisa Rinna Said RHOBH Helped Her Career in an Unexpected Way

When she announced she was leaving RHOBH, Rinna issued a statement to People magazine to say, “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career.” She also teased excitement for “what is to come.”

Since that time, Rinna hasn’t only modeled in multiple runway shows but she has added to her acting resume. In October 2023, she returned to TV in an episode of “American Horror Stories,” and she later co-starred with her eldest daughter Delilah Hamlin in the Lifetime movie “Mommy Meanest,” per Deadline.

Rinna credited RHOBH with helping her acting career. In a March 2024 interview on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the former “Days of Our Lives” star explained that the Bravo reality show served as a training ground for more complicated acting roles. “I think that it has made me a better actor,” she said.

“Working with those women, going through that experience. I just did a [Lifetime] movie called ‘Mommy Meanest,’ which I trained for eight years on that show,” she shared. “I definitely did, and I had a lot to pull from, I have a lot to pull from after working for eight years on that show. You know, different psychologies of different women I would never come across that if I hadn’t done that show.”

READ NEXT: Christie Brinkley Poses for Fearless Swimsuit Photos at Age 70