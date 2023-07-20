RHONY Star Says Meeting With Ramona Singer ‘Didn’t Go Well’

The premiere of “The Real Housewives of New York City” season 14 aired on July 16 and saw the franchise rebooted with an all-new cast. Afterward, the newest housewives joined Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” and spilled on their experience filming and meeting other Bravo stars.

One cast member, Sai De Silva, called out Ramona Singer in a segment of WWHL that asked the stars to agree or disagree with Cohen’s statements. “I can name at least one RHONY alum who was a total b**** to me,” Cohen asked the RHONY cast and they all had no one to name except De Silva, who agreed.

“I mean do I air this out?” she asked. “Ramona was a total b**** to me at Art Basel.” She said she introduced herself to Singer and Cohen chimed in, “Oh boy, that didn’t go well.”

“That didn’t go really well,” De Silva agreed. “She treated me like a big… like, not a good fan. And then after that, I proceeded to say ‘Oh I just wanted to introduce myself, I’m on the reboot, the new era.’ And she said, ‘Hi, good luck, you’re gonna need it.'”

Ubah Hassan Also Spilled on Her Encounter With Ramona Singer on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Another RHONY star, Ubah Hassan, also admitted on “Watch What Happens Live” that she ran into Singer. Cohen asked Hassan if the OG star was “kind” to her and Hassan replied, “First of all she’s very beautiful. Drop dead gorgeous.”

She said Singer asked her, “You’re so pretty, are you married?” Hassan continued, “And I was like, ‘No.’ And she goes, ‘Oh honey, after this show, forget it.'”

Several of the cast members also told the WWHL host that OG star Jill Zarin was really sweet to them. Brynn Whitfield said Zarin gave her her phone number and told her to call her if she wanted to chat. Zarin also commented on Jenna Lyons’ Instagram post about the show’s premiere, writing, “Wishing you the best of success! Jill.”

The 1st Episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Aired on July 16 & Saw the Ladies Argue About a Cheese Platter

The first episode of the 14th season of RHONY with its all-new cast saw the ladies meet for a girls’ night at Jenna Lyons’ apartment. The majority of the drama in the episode focused on a dinner organized by Erin Lichy at an unnamed restaurant that De Silva and Whitfield bailed on to go eat somewhere else.

To add to that, Lichy also sounded off to Hassan about a comment she thought De Silva made about a cheese plate she had at one of her events. However, after a lot of back-and-forths at Lyons’ get-together, Lichy learned that De Silva didn’t actually make the comment and the situation was miscommunicated by Whitfield.

The episode also introduced viewers to the women, their jobs, their friendships and their home lives. New episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York City” air on Bravo on Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

