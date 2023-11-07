Andy Cohen Teases New Alliances in ‘Refreshing’ RHONJ Season 14

Andy Cohen hinted at what fans can expect with season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” given the ongoing estrangement between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

During the “Ask Andy” panel at BravoCon 2023 on November 3, Cohen was asked about the upcoming season. “I think that what is refreshing about the season, and I actually kind of found it refreshing last season, is they’re not even pretending,” he explained about Giudice and Gorga. “I mean, they just hate each other.”

“So it’s like once that’s out the door, it actually kind of takes the energy out of the whole thing and then you can move on and tell other stories, which is what is happening this season,” he teased. “I think it will be really interesting for people [to see] because there are a lot of new alliances. All the places kind of shift this season and I think it’s really interesting to watch.”

The Feud Between Melissa & Joe Gorga & Teresa Giudice Reached All-New Heights During RHONJ Season 13

The feud between Joe and Melissa Gorga and Giudice and Luis Ruelas hit a boiling point in season 13. During the season, Giudice and Ruelas met with Joe Gorga to tell him they’d heard rumors of Melissa’s infidelity. In response, the Gorgas decided to skip the Giudice and Ruelas nuptials.

Melissa Gorga, who adamantly denied the rumors, and Giudice traded shots throughout the RHONJ season 13 reunion. The show ended up taking a short break before resuming filming for season 14. According to reports, the two women have avoided each other.

According to People, filming for the new season started in August 2023 and featured the return of both Giudice and Gorga. However, both women have made it clear that they’re not open to a reconciliation and are done with each other.

Both RHONJ Stars Have Said They’d Done & Won’t Be Working on Repairing the Relationship

Giudice and the Gorgas have both made it clear that they’re not open to mending fences at this point and have severed ties with each other. At the RHONJ season 13 reunion, Giudice told her brother and her sister-in-law, “I can’t wait to never f****** look at your face again after today.”

Joe Gorga told his estranged sister, “You know what the best thing to do is? Forget about me, I will forget about you. That’s it. Do your thing, leave me alone, leave everybody alone, live your f****** lives.”

In fact, Melissa Gorga told People in February 2023 that she didn’t see a resolution between those involved and the “door is shut.” She described their longtime feud as “exhausting” and “toxic” and said she was completely done with it. At the time, Gorga said she wished peace and happiness on the Giudice family and her marriage to Ruelas but that the Gorgas were “done.”

More recently, Giudice told Access Hollywood at BravoCon 2023 that the “chapter is closed” on the situation with Gorga. When asked if anything changed between the sisters-in-law during season 14, Giudice reiterated that the chapter was closed.

